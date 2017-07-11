Transcript for The New Yorker's bombshell report about Harvey Weinstein

We are also following a breaking headline involving Harvey Weinstein. The NYPD believing the D.A. May present evidence to a grand jury. And here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: Tonight, police sources say the Manhattan district attorney plans to present its case against hair vae Weinstein to a grand injury. At the center of the case, boardwalk empire actress Paz de la Huerta, who claims Weinstein assaulted her twice in 2010. She put forth a credible and detailed narrative to us. We have an actual case here. Reporter: And now, a scathing article published in "The new Yorker" with allegations of just how far Weinstein went to silence his accusers, reportedly paying spies to investigate their personal lives. What this story pulls back the curtain on is a set of tools that I truly did not know were available to the most powerful men in this country when they are bent on stopping allegations against them. Reporter: Contributor Ronan farrow alleges that Weinstein hired elite security agencies to gain and compile information to discredit his accusers before their allegations were made public. According to the article, two investigators from black cube -- a company run by former Israeli intelligence -- approached and became friendly with actress rose Mcgowan. One disguising herself as a women's rights advocate, pressing Mcgowan for information. But according to farrow, that woman is actually a former officer from the Israeli defense forces, who had been secretly recording her conversations and allegedly reporting back to Weinstein's team. Rose Mcgowan said, "Everybody lied to me." She said it was like the movie "Gaslight." She said that she was living for a year in a world of funhouse mirrors. And linsey is with us now. Any comment from Harvey Weinstein's team? Reporter: Yes, David. His spokesperson says it's fiction to say any individuals were targeted. And as for black cube, they say it's their policy never to discuss clients with any third party, but they say they operate with high moral standards and in full compliance with the law. And the Manhattan district attorney saying tonight, they still have not decided definitively.

