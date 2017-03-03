Young woman working at fast-food restaurant springs into action to help child in distress

More
Kaela Eads took a CPR class in high school and was able to save the life of a toddler.
2:05 | 03/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Young woman working at fast-food restaurant springs into action to help child in distress

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45900133,"title":"Young woman working at fast-food restaurant springs into action to help child in distress","duration":"2:05","description":"Kaela Eads took a CPR class in high school and was able to save the life of a toddler.","url":"/WNT/video/young-woman-working-fast-food-restaurant-springs-action-45900133","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.