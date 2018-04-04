Transcript for Youth march 50 miles to mark 50 years since Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination

Rob, thank you. Across the country today, those tributes to the reverend martin Luther king Jr., marking one of America's darkest days and finding ways to see pe. ABC's Steve osunsami is in Atlanta tonight. Reporter: In the powerful words of this preacher from Atlanta who changed America, tonight across the country, there are "Little black boys and black girls" joining hands "With little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers," at the nation's capital, in the south, in the northeast, carrying signs from half a century ago. This group marched 50 miles from Mississippi to Memphis today to mark the 50 years since martin Luther king was gunned down. This symbolizes how we've moved forward. Reporter: There were long lines and celebrations at the national civil rights museum, whatsed to be the Lorraine motel, where this heartbreaking photo was taken. He stood for so much. He stood for all these people, such love. Reporter: In the heartland today, congressman John Lewis, who marched with Dr. King, spoke in Indianapolis. I thank god that he lived. He taught us how tlive. He taught us how to stand up. Reporter: At his gravesite in Atlanta, king's youngest daughter spoke out against shootings and police profiling. At a rally, she and the crowd melted a gun. America has got to find a way to value life. When you look at the black men being gunned down by law enforcement officers, it's very troubling. Reporter: Her father haa legacy. At the youth rally against gun violence in Washington in March, king's 9-year-old granddaughter carried the family's message. I have a dream that enough is enough. Rorter: The king family says that the words in their father's most famous speech from 1963 mn just as much today. I have a dream. That my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will N be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. I have a dream today. Still so powerful so many decades later. Steve osunsami joining us from Atlanta. Dr. King's hometown. And we saw you spend time with his daughter today. Passionate, obvious, about gun violence. Losing her father to gun violence. But she says his mission continues and is much broader? Reporter: That's right, Tom. Not just gun violence, but also income equality, poverty a what she says is voter suppression. It's hard to imagine how things uld have been different if her father, who is buried directly behind me, were alive today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.