This photo provided by the California Highway Patrol shows a doe, caught in the headlights of a CHP cruiser on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge early Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2017. Officers joked on a Twitter post they tried to stop the deer on the bridge "for toll evasion," and that she usually pays the toll but "today she was a buck short." After staring at them for a couple of minutes, long enough for the officers to snap a photograph , the deer went back into the woods on Treasure Island. (Officer Sean Deise/California Highway Patrol via AP)