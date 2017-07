In this photo taken on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, a sign on the door of Pope Francis' room at the Vatican reads in Italian "No Whining". Pope Francis hasn't lost his sense of humor despite a rough few weeks of clamorous exits of top Vatican officials and some other negative headlines. He has hung a sign on the door of his hotel suite reading: "No Whining." In smaller print the sign continues: "Transgressors are subject to a syndrome of victimization and the ensuing reduction of a sense of humor and capacity to resolve problems. Sanctions are doubled when the violation is committed in the presence of children." (Vatican Insider - La Stampa via AP)