Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, left, presents a puppy to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. The presidents met at the sidelines of a summit of leaders of ex-Soviet nations in Sochi. (Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)