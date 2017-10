Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, left, shows documents of presented by his puppy to Russian President Vladimir Putin, second right, as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, second right, Presidential foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov, right, play with the puppy during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. The presidents met at the sidelines of a summit of leaders of ex-Soviet nations in Sochi. (Maxim Shemetov, Pool Photo via AP)