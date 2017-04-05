Man in Drunk Lives Matter shirt charged with drunken driving

NEWVILLE, Pa. — Apr 5, 2017, 3:33 PM ET
The Associated Press
In this March 2017 photo provided by the Newville Police Department, Elwood Gutshall III is shown. Police in Pennsylvania say they arrested Gutshall III wearing a Drunk Lives Matter shirt for drunken driving. Police say the 44-year-old's blood-alcohol content was about two and a half times the state's legal limit for drivers when he was pulled over early on March 19, 2017 in Newville, Pa. (Newville Police Department via AP)

Police in Pennsylvania say they arrested a man wearing a Drunk Lives Matter shirt for drunken driving.

Police say 44-year-old Elwood Gutshall III's blood-alcohol content was about two and a half times the state's legal limit for drivers when he was pulled over early on March 19 in Newville. He was wearing a green St. Patrick's Day shirt with the saying on it.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Gutshall, who faces a preliminary hearing May 26.

Nobody answered the phone at his home Wednesday.