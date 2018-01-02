Mummers parade goes on as planned despite bone-chilling cold

PHILADELPHIA — Jan 2, 2018, 12:46 AM ET
PHOTO: Mummers Parade goes on despite bone-chilling cold temperatures in Philadelphia, Jan. 1, 2018. WPVI
Mummers Parade goes on despite bone-chilling cold temperatures in Philadelphia, Jan. 1, 2018.

Thousands of marchers have braved bone-chilling temperatures and wind chills to take part in Philadelphia's annual Mummers Parade, the oldest continuous folk parade in the country.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

Organizers had considered postponing the event because of concerns over the brutal weather conditions. But they voted to go ahead with the New Year's Day parade, which featured performers dressed in colorful costumes adorned with sequins and feathers marching down the city's main north-south thoroughfare.

PHOTO: Mummers Parade goes on despite bone-chilling cold temperatures in Philadelphia, Jan. 1, 2018. WPVI
Mummers Parade goes on despite bone-chilling cold temperatures in Philadelphia, Jan. 1, 2018.

Temperatures were in the single digits when the parade started. Concerns had been raised the frigid temperatures could be dangerous for parade participants and some instruments used by marching string bands.

PHOTO: Mummers Parade goes on despite bone-chilling cold temperatures in Philadelphia, Jan. 1, 2018. WPVI
Mummers Parade goes on despite bone-chilling cold temperatures in Philadelphia, Jan. 1, 2018.

Heating tents and warm buses were set up along the route for the Mummers.

Philadelphia has hosted the Mummers Parade since 1901.

Clevemore Performing Captain Rocco Tursi acts as Charlie Chaplin in Lights, Camera, Action! celebrating classic cinema at the Mummers Fancy Brigade show inside the Convention Center in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Thousands of marchers have The Associated Press
Clevemore Performing Captain Rocco Tursi acts as Charlie Chaplin in "Lights, Camera, Action!" celebrating classic cinema at the Mummers Fancy Brigade show inside the Convention Center in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Thousands of marchers have

Members of the MGK Outsiders N.Y.B parade on Broad Street during the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Thousands of marchers have braved bone-chilling temperatures and wind chills to take part in Philadelphias annual parade, the The Associated Press
Members of the MGK Outsiders N.Y.B parade on Broad Street during the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Thousands of marchers have braved bone-chilling temperatures and wind chills to take part in Philadelphia's annual parade, the

Comments