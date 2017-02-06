Pats' Owner Kraft Has Won 5 Rings, but 1 Belongs to Putin

HOUSTON — Feb 6, 2017, 12:20 PM ET
PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during the match of the Night Hockey League in Sochi, Russia, May,10,2016. Putin attended a hockey match with NHL veterans, Putins team won 11: 5.PlayMikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
Of the five Super Bowl rings Robert Kraft has earned as owner of the New England Patriots, one of them has an unlikely owner: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kraft took part in a recent NFL Network series of interviews about Super Bowl rings and retold a story about his ring from 2005's Super Bowl 39. He says he was on a business trip to Russia later that year when he showed the ring to Putin. Kraft says Putin put on the ring and didn't give it back.

A Putin spokesman said in 2013 that the ring was a gift and the Russian leader would send Kraft a replacement if he wanted. The spokesman says Kraft's ring is on display at the Kremlin.

