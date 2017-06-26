Here is a recap of the Friday, June 23 episode of "What Would You Do?" with ABC's John Quiñones.

What Would You Do: Muslim Teen: What would you do if you saw a Muslim teen being bullied by his two friends while out to lunch? They say extremely rude, ignorant things to him. They say their parents don’t want them hanging out with their Muslim friend because it might not be “safe” and the friends tell him people think he’s a terrorist. Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Shallow Hal: What would you do if you saw a slender young man introducing his plus size girlfriend to his parents for the first time. He’s head over heels in love with her and thinks she’s beautiful. All his parents see is an overweight woman of whom they don’t approve. Model Ashley Graham guest stars. Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Models Wanted: Two attractive young teens are sitting in a café when an older male photographer approaches them. “You two must be models. You’re gorgeous,” he says. He invites them to his studio around the corner for a paid photo shoot. The two girls consider it, and are attracted to the chance of becoming models. Will anyone step in and tell them to not trust this guy? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Too Much Discipline: You’re at a restaurant when you see a mother punishing her child for the smallest of offenses and then resorting to putting hot sauce on his tongue. What would you do? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Controlling Boyfriend: What happens when a boyfriend interferes with his girlfriend at work? Our girlfriend is a bartender doing her job and talking to patrons while her boyfriend hangs out all day long watching his girlfriend’s every move. He thinks his girlfriend is flirting with the customers and just wants her all to himself. Watch what happens: