'What Would You Do?' recap: Woman introduces Native American fiance to white parents

Here is a recap of this week's episode of "What Would You Do?" with ABC's John Quiñones:

What Would You Do: Arizona Foster Abuse:

A mother is at a restaurant with two of her children: one is her biological child, and the other is her foster child. When it is time to order, the mother allows her biological child to get whatever he wants, but tells the foster child that she can only order certain things because they are less expensive. While she explains to the foster child that the government only gives her a certain amount to care for her, she tells her son she intends to use some of that money to buy him an iPad. How will people react when overhearing the interaction? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Arizona Overwhelmed Caregiver:

A woman and her elderly father are out for lunch. While the daughter is caring for her father, he begins to tell her all of the things he thinks are wrong with her. Will people come to the daughter’s rescue? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Arizona Coming Out Mormon:

A son is coming out to his family who are devout Mormons. His parents are in disbelief, and the father tells him, “Living a gay lifestyle is a sin”. What will the other people at the restaurant do? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Arizona Meet the Parents:

A woman introduces her Native American fiancé to her Caucasian parents at a restaurant. Her parents disapprove and make derogatory comments about the young man. Will any of the other customers say something? Then a Native American man introduces his Caucasian fiancée to his parents. How will bystanders react when his Native American parents view their engagement as a violation of their culture? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Arizona Laptop Spill:

A diner asks another customer to watch her laptop as she steps outside to use her phone. While the diner is away, the other customer spills a drink on the laptop, panics, and begs bystanders not to spill the beans. Will they? Watch what happens: