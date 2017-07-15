Transcript for What Would You Do: Daughter overwhelmed caring for elderly father

Reporter: As gunslingers square off outside -- inside the mammoth steakhouse and saloon in apache junction, Arizona, another showdown is taking place. Okay, dad, let me help you. I can do it! Okay. Your sister's a doctor. And your brother runs a big business. And you can't handle the simplest job in the world. I pay you damn good money. To help me, and what for? You're completely worthless! I'm just trying to help. What would help me is if you weren't so stupid! Reporter: He's not only an abusive boss, he's also her father. And he seems to be making it his job to make his daughter miserable. If you saw a father relentlessly browbeating his overwhelmed daughter and caregiver, what would you do? I'm so story sorry, dad. And you probably didn't even pick up my pills, did you? Useless. Reporter: As father and daughter face off, this group has a front row seat to the one-sided scuffle. Why would you bring me to a place like this? Because I thought it would be fun. Sometimes you are such an idiot. You know I'm paying you good money and you do crappy work, crappy, crappy work. You're a loser and you always have been. Dad, come on. Reporter: Bob continues his vicious verbal attack, and this table has some choice words of their own. This guy's an old -- That's what he is. If I go with your brother and sister, I have a good time. And I don't have to pay them anything and they're very -- That's because they don't take care of you dad. Well, I pay you for that, but you do a lousy job. Reporter: Then this diner makes it his job to join the conversation. Sir, you're hurting the atmosphere here. What's the problem? Your mouth is the problem. So shut the Up. This is my -- this is personal between me and my daughter. Okay, then take it somewhere else. You're in a public place. You're an abusive old -- Rich! That's not -- that's not nice. That's not nice? I been listening to your mouth for the last 10 minutes. Wow, he's angry. Angela steps away. Don't you have daughters? Don't even talk to him. Reporter: They're done talking to him. But they're more than happy to talk to us. Hi, ladies and gentlemen. I'm John qui??ones. Yes, you are! Oh, my gosh! How you doing? Great, John. They're actors. Oh! Now you get it. Now I get it. What were you thinking? It really upset me to hear that in a public place. Because I saw someone abused who looked very helpless. And I was thinking that she would need quite a few years of therapy to get her head on straight. Not back on straight -- it probably never was if that was his daughter, because I would assume that abuse had gone on for many years. Her whole life. All right, I can't even look at you anymore. I'm going to the men's room. Reporter: This woman's sympathy for Angela is born of personal experience. Sorry. I have an aunt like that. She gets meaner as she gets older. Nothing is right, ever. Sometimes I just want to give up. Oh, yeah, totally. I have been there. I was helping her out. Everything I do is wrong. Everything. I could just cross the street, it would have been the wrong way or on the wrong side. So I totally feel for you. Does it get better? No, it doesn't get better because they continue to progress. I kind of learned to ignore it in a way kind of just turn it off. Reporter: We're rolling again. You're just an idiot, a loser! I'm tired of this crap. Reporter: When dad's hurtful words send Angela fleeing from the table. I'm going to the bathroom. Reporter: This woman cuts her off at the pass, hoping Angela will follow her to an area away from badgering Bob. I want to give you a hug. Bless your heart. Oh, I know its tough stuff. It's okay. Is that your dad? Uh-huh. Yeah. I got a mom with dementia, and we go through some of that. Reporter: They're hidden from our cameras, but nothing can hide the compassion this customer shows to Angela. I don't know what to do. I feel kind of trapped. You need to tell the doctor about it, okay? Thank you. Because that will really get you to -- my mother lived with us for two years. And eventually we had to decide to put her in an assisted living. And it was very hard, but we got to the point we could not live a Normal life. It takes a lot of patience. Yeah. But it's because you love them. Reporter: Back inside, this woman decides the person needing care is Angela. Are you okay? Yeah, I just -- Are you sure? Yeah. You don't have to take things like that. Like, you can get up and leave. You can sit with us. You can -- you don't have to -- You're so sweet. You're worth more than that. But what do I do with my father? Let him take care of himself. If he doesn't want your help and he doesn't treat you right, then he doesn't deserve your help. If you're ready to just get up and leave, just get up and leave, okay? If you need anything, we're right behind you. You're more important than that. You are. Boy, it touched you. It did. Very much so. What was going through your mind? Because nobody deserves to be treated like that. For any reason. Reporter: We're rolling one last time. You're my daughter, but you're also my employee. I pay you a lot of money to take care of me, and you're doing a crappy job. Hey. Really crappy. I'm sorry you feel that way. You're sorry. I'm just glad your brothers and sisters aren't losers like you are. Reporter: This 23-year-old is clearly upset by dad's comments. But will he be willing to speak up to the much older man? Your sister's a doctor, you know that? I know, dad. And your brother runs a big business. Dad, I know. You're not married. You have no kids, nothing. Reporter: And with that, he's heard enough. Hey, I don't mean to butt in but -- it's not the time or place for this. She's doing what she can. I'm sorry. Reporter: Then the boy's father gets involved too. This is our business. I understand, but you made it our business sitting next to us, yelling at her. Sitting next to us. It's not her fault. Okay? I hear you, I hear you. I'm sorry. I just can't sit here listen to that. Just, I can't do that. She's an employee of mine, as well as my daughter. If she's your daughter, she's your daughter, sir. I understand. And if you got a problem let's not air it out here. Let's don't put her in a bad spot. If you got something going on because you're angry, that's okay. We all go through it. Just enjoy your meal. Enjoy being out man. Have a good time. I'm going to go to the bathroom. Want some help dad? No, I don't need any help. Reporter: We send Bob away. Thank you so much for speaking up for me. I appreciate it. You're doing everything that you can and just -- You're handling it very well. Right. Yeah. But, yeah, just go with it, and you'll be fine. Tyke to talk to father and son. Hey, guys. How are you? My name's John Quinones. They were actors. Oh, were they? Wow. What was going through your head? I just -- I couldn't put -- I couldn't sit here and watch that. That's just -- that's my dad and if I just -- that's family. You don't put family down. It -- it's just one thing you don't do. They're always there for you. You're always --O matter what you do, you're family has your back if not them, who else do you

