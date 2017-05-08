Transcript for What Would You Do: Parents disapprove of daughter's boyfriend because of social status

"What would you do?" Continues. Well, we finally get to meet this mystery boyfriend of yours. It's like you're embarrassed of us. You two. But a diner? This really isn't our sort of place. He picked it because this is where we came on our first date. I would have much preferred that we met at the country club. Stop it, mom. This is more his scene. Oh. Okay. There he is. Hey, babe. Hey. Mom, dad, this is Richard. How's it going? Hey. You're dating a gas station attendant? Dad? Honey, I'm sorry. Because we have worked hard all our lives to give you everything, and you decide to date this? Reporter: For these well-to-do parents, their daughter's new boyfriend doesn't measure up, and they're not shy about telling him. Do you let them work out this family feud on their own? Defend the paren' right to tell the boyfriend how they feel? Or side with the daughter who believes love is blind? What would you do? I am happy and we care about each other. Isn't that what's important? It's important for you to figure out how he's going to be able to provide for you. Look, Richard, nothing personal, but we've raised our daughter to expect the best. And one look at you, and I know you're not it. Reporter: We're sitting down for a lunch date at the Randolph diner, in Randolph, New Jersey. All right, well -- Well, this is pretty big. The mystery boyfriend, coming up. There he is. Hi! That's your boyfriend? Dad, this is Richard. Hi, hi. Hello. You're dating a gas station attendant? Richard, my boyfriend. Reporter: She hears what's happening and says to her friends, "I have to say something." He cares about me. I care about him. How's he going to provide for you? I'm sorry. I don't mean to intrude, but we can't judge a person by their appearance. There are fine human beings who look maybe a little different than we do, and there are people who look just like us who are not fine human beings, so please give him a chance. He just sat down. Thank you. I have three sons. And as long as they bring home someone who loves them, no matter what color, no matter what race, no matter what religion, no matter what sex, I just want them to be loved and to be able to love somebody back. You're a beautiful girl, and I'm sure you're a fine gentleman. Thank you very much. Good luck. Give him a chance, just a few minutes. We're doing this for our daughter. We're protecting our daughter from a bad choice. You may not need to protect her, and he may not be a bad choice. You haven't given him a chance. This is great. Want to break it? Sweetheart, I'm a life coach, and if you need me, I can give you my card. Reporter: Time to break up this impromptu session and say hello. Your message to those parents? Love your daughter and allow her to love who she needs to love. He may have been a fine human being, and he should have been given a chance to prove that. And they didn't give him a chance. And everybody deserves a chance. Reporter: We're back in the diner. I think we should go. He just wants you for your money. He's a gold digger. Bye, dad. As the kids storm off, dad looks for sympathy from other diners. Look, I'm sorry. Would you let your daughter date someone like that? Reporter: And this group of young people jump in to let dad know where their sympathies lie. Do you know the guy? Have you ever talked to him? Have you had a conversation with him? An in-depth conversation about his interests? I know everything I need to know when he walked in. Did you see him? Look at him! At the risk of sounding extremely cliche, you can't judge a book by it's cover. I'm sorry. So what are you trying to say? I think if somebody is in love with somebody else, they should be able to be happy. And if they can figure it out, whether they have the kind of job you would want them to have or not. I have a duty to protect her. You also have to respect her choices. And respect that she knows what she's doing. She's an adult. I'm sorry, but would you date a guy like that? I have no idea who he is. I don't know what he's like. Did you see him? When he walked in, couldn't you tell? Tell about what? About who he is and what he does. His clothes are filthy. His hair's a mess. He's a gas station attendant. He's a gas station attendant. So? That has nothing to say about his personality. You're looking at him and assuming you know everything about him, just by the way he looks. We just want her to date someone in our class. Lame. You don't know him. You can't make that judgment until you know who he is. I wouldn't assume anything about anybody just by looking at them because it -- your appearance doesn't tell the whole story about what's going on in here. Reporter: Throughout the day, young or old -- I'm 85. I understand life. Reporter: Some people feel the need to speak from the heart to our parents. Reporter: When my oldest daughter was 16, she had one friend that looked like him. He was a nice person as a human being, but I thought he wasn't good for my daughter. Best thing you can do really is to back off. Because there's a wall here and a wall here. You're pushing, and she's pushing back. And she'll never give him up if that's what you want. As long as you keep going at him. Get to know him. Maybe he's a great person. And how does he treat her? That's one of the most important things there is. Reporter: We roll one last time. This man cannot take his eyes off how the parents greet their daughter's new beau. There is he is. Hi! This is Richard. That's your boyfriend? Hi, guys. This is not what he expected. Sorry? You're -- you're dating a gas station attendant? A gas station attendant? Dad! Reporter: And when mom and dad leave the table -- Where are you going? We're going to get some air. We'll be back. Reporter: He has some warm words for the couple. I'm a state trooper and a father. My wife is filipino. It doesn't matter what he looks like or anything. They're talking down to him like he's garbage. Why? That's how your folks are? I'd be like, go -- yourself. I wouldn't accept that. I'd be like, hey listen, make your daughter happy, we're having fun together, we're young. You don't like it? Don't hang around me. That's the bottom line. I wouldn't let them talk to him like that though. Who is he to tell you you're not in the same class? What's -- is that? That's crazy. That's crazy. I'm sorry. I'm sorry for the both of you. Reporter: When the parents return, the diner's anger boils over. We're sorry to bother you. You're not bothering me, you have no class! Zero class. You're embarrassing your kid, your embarrassing someone else. Take it somewhere else. No one's got time for it. We thought we were meeting our daughter's new boyfriend. You are. You're talking to him like he's a piece of garbage. He's not what we expected. Who cares! What do you expect, Donald Trump, his kid? Reporter: Before things get even more heated, time for us to step in. I felt bad for the kids. I did. I'm an adult. I'm a dad. I would never talk to my daughter like that. Give him a chance, see what he's all about. See what he brings to the table. That, that's value. Money, that's not. Money's just an object. It really is. What's more important than money? Happiness. All day happiness.

