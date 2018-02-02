Rachael Ray shares her tastiest Super Bowl recipes

This Sunday, everyone will be putting their diets on the sidelines — so why not indulge in some easy, tasty game day snacks? Rachael Ray stopped by "The View" to show off her most delectable Super Bowl nibbles — along with a great drink, of course — for your pre-game tailgate party.

South Philly Cheesesteak

Serves 6 full size Philly cheesesteaks or 18 slider size rolls

3 Italian red frying peppers, seeded and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons fresh thyme, chopped

3 tablespoons of olive oil, plus enough for drizzling (using a squirt bottle helps to quick-griddle meat)

2 large onions, chopped

4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced or chopped

12 slices each of sharp or mild provolone and deli mozzarella

1 1/4 to 1 ½ pounds very thinly sliced raw boneless rib eye

6 Italian soft sub rolls

1 jar Giardiniera, hot Italian pickled vegetables, drained and pulse chopped into coarse relish in food processor OR sliced hot pickled cherry peppers

Salt and pepper



-- Char peppers over open flame on stovetop or under broiler on high.

-- When skins are blistered and blackened place in bowl, cover to cool to handle.

-- Peel and seed peppers and slice lengthwise into strips, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and season with salt, pepper and thyme.

-- To a skillet, add 3 tablespoon olive oil, add onions and cook until tender, about 15-20 minutes. Add garlic and cook 10 minutes more, add ½ cup water and let it absorb into onions.

-- Heat a cast iron griddle or skillet over high heat. Add a drizzle of oil all over the skillet and add the meat in batches, trying not to overlap, toss and brown and crisp the meat and season with salt and pepper.

-- Fill the rolls: provolone to line roll, hot beef, onions, roasted red peppers, relish or hot peppers.



Two-Bite Potato Skins

Serves 6-8

2 pounds small/baby potatoes

3 tablespoons melted butter

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 cup freshly grated Parm/Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, about 2 ounces

2 cups shredded mozzarella

½ pound pepperoni, matchsticks or chopped

Olive oil spray

Salt and pepper

Red pepper flakes and finely chopped parsley



-- Preheat oven to 400. Spray whole potatoes and roast on pan to barely tender, 30-40 minutes.=

-- Once cool enough to handle, halve and scoop out center of potatoes carefully, leaving ¼ inch shells or mini-skins.

-- Spray hollowed skins and place under broiler, rack at center of oven to brown and crisp shells.

-- In a small pan, melt butter and swirl with garlic 1 minute, add to scooped potatoes and combine with parm.

-- Fill shells, top with mozzarella and pepperoni and bake or broil to bubbled and brown, pepperoni crispy.

-- Garnish skins with parsley, red pepper flakes and parsley.



Franks and Boston Barbecued Beans

Serves 8

Boston Barbecued Beans

1 tablespoon olive or canola oil

½ pound meaty bacon, chopped

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 large cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 bay leaf

About ¾ cup beef or chicken stock

¼ cup cider vinegar

¼ cup pourable light or dark brown sugar

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons Frank’s Red Hot cayenne pepper sauce

1 can 8 ounces tomato sauce

2 cans 14 ounces pinto beans or small white beans, drained

Chopped scallions, to serve

Salt and coarse black pepper



-- Heat a skillet over medium-high heat, add about 1 tbsp oil, add bacon and crisp. Remove to plate and reserve.

-- Add onions to drippings, soften, add garlic, bay, salt and coarse pepper, add stock and let it absorb.

-- Add vinegar, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, tomato sauce and combine, add beans and simmer to thicken, add bacon back to beans to serve and top with green onions.

For dogs, heat in simmering water and crisp in hot skillet.

For New England Rolls, buy top split hot dog buns lightly butter sides and sprinkle with poppy seeds, toast on hot grill/griddle. Serve with warm sauerkraut seasoned with cumin and caraway seeds, chopped raw white onions, mustard and relish.



Michalada Maria Cocktail

1 oz represado tequila

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

3 to 4 dashes of hot sauce (to taste)

2 to 3 dashes of black pepper (to taste)

2 dashes celery salt

2 oz tomato juice

4 oz of cold lager beer (enough to top the drink)

Lime wedges and fresh jalapeño slices (for garnish)



-- Add all ingredients except beer to an ice-filled cocktail shaker.

-- Shake until chilled and strain into an ice-filled pint glass.

-- Top with beer. Garnish with lime wedge and fresh jalapeño slices.



Nonalcoholic version: Eliminate the tequila and use nonalcoholic beer.