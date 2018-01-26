Transcript for Aly Raisman on Larry Nassar's sentencing and why she chose to speak up

It is my honor and privilege to sentence you because, sir, you do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again. I'm giving you 175 years which is 2,100 months. I just signed your death warrant. That was former gymnastics doctor. Larry Nassar learning will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Dr. Nassar is accused of abusing more than 150 girls over a 20 year period. Some as young as 6 years old. Nassar became the chief medical coordinator for the U.S. Jim mass nicks team in 1996 traveling to four olympics as a trusted team doctor. But betrayed that trust by performing so called medical exams where he would commit brazen acts of sexual abuse. He would abuse the girls when he was noticeably aroused. If the parnls were in the room he would put up a sheet. Over the decades as a sexual predator some girls claimed they shared their stories with officials and coaches but they were either not believed or discouraged from speaking out about it. Those girls were finally able to break their silence last week when 156 women confronted him one by one in the courtroom during his sentencing hearing. One of the most powerful statements came during a surprise appearance by three-time olympic gold medal winner Aly raisman. You are so sick I can't even comprehend how angry I feel when I think of you. You lied to me and manipulated me to think when you were treating me you were closing your eyes because you had been working hard when you were really touching me, an innocent child to pleasure yourself. You already know you're going away to a place where you won't be able to hurt anybody ever again, but I am here to tell you I will not rest until every last trace of your influence on this sport has been destroyed like the cancer it is. Right. Joining us now please welcome Aly raisman. Bravo. Bravo. Bravo. Thank you. Bravo. Bravo. Thank you. They don't do that very often. No. I was telling her I'm a former child sex crimes prosecutor and your bravery and your courage, I applaud you. Thank you. And I will tell you as a former sex crimes prosecutor, people that abuse children don't do so well in prison. And he will spend the rest of his life there. Does that give you any soce? I mean, it's so hard to put into words how everything feels. Obviously him being put away for the rest of his life is where he should be and hopefully it sets an example for any other abuser around the world because there are so many of them that their time is up and that abuse is never, ever, ever okay. But my work and the army of survivors, we're not done yet. We still have to hold these organizations accountable. The United States olympic committee, the gymnastics, university of Michigan enabled this monster. They took his side over us for so long. Yeah. Unbelievableable. We just heard your powerful statement at his hearing. What changed your mind? Wednesday night it was around 10:00 at night I was online looking at all of the videos of all of the survivors and I watched Kyle Stevens saying destroying your world. I was just blown away. You watched the young girls at 15 years old. The way they spoke and delivered their speeches, young girls, women, I don't even have words to describe. I felt like I needed to be there and when I went there, mean, we just felt like we were a family obviously under the circumstances where we met is not where you want to meet someone and make new family and friends but we'll have this bond forever and we're all working together to create change. What happened was unacceptable but it was a very last minute decision but I am glad that I did go. Larry Nassar, that's his name. He made eye contact with you. Didn't he? While you were speaking just now. I'm wondering what was going through your mind. Do you think he felt sorry? The. I felt like when I was speaking he kind of just looked blank. I don't think he -- I don't think he understands what he really did wrong. I think he expects everyone to feel bad for him. He wrote a letter to the judge saying it was unfair in that, you know, he shouldn't have to listen to everyone, but I mean, and I called him out in my statement because it's just absurd that that's hard for you. Imagine how all of us feel. You know. Yeah. We know this has been incredibly painful for you to relive the abuse especially in the courtroom but you were just 15 years old when the abuse happened. You were required to see Dr. Nassar either in a hotel room, dorm room, alone. He didn't wear gloves. Late at night. For a long time you didn't know it was abuse. When did the light bulb go on that this is not okay? Well, I think this is why I feel it's so important to talk about because when I was younger, I only thought that a stranger could hurt me. I didn't know -- it never occurred to me that somebody you could trust so much, a doctor, could hurt you. I think that's why we really have to continue talking about it, to educate everyone, especially these young kids from the time they're really little that unfortunately even someone you love can hurt you. I can't tell you how many moms have come up to me saying they found out their husband was abusing their daughter. We just -- our society doesn't allow ourselves to really understand how common abuse is. I did find out in 2015 usa gymnastics hired a private investigator and I was interviewed and I was caught off guard and I was used to sticking up for him. Over the years my teammates and I would talk saying he's really weird and he definitely makes us uncomfortable but then we would make excuses and say well, he does it to all of us so it must be okay. So if it was wrong he would have been caught and he's a doctor. And he's the olympic doctor. So he has to be the best. So we would always just make excuses and stick up for him and he would give us gifts. So we thought he was there for us. I thought he was my friend and he really manipulated us. We have to teach everyone the grooming techniques to understand just because someone is nice to everyone else, because they give you gifts does not mean they're a good person. Yeah. I love how the abusers in these stories are always the victim. You notice that? They become the victim. Uh-huh. Yeah, right. We all remember this video of your parents when you were dancing I guess or doing your thing. They were wincing at your every move while you competed at the olympics. They love you so much. How did they react when this happened, when you told them? Devastated. You know, my parents have been so incredibly supportive and from the moment we realized that Larry was a monster, we continually followed up with usa gymnastics to make sure they reported it to the authorities and they told us that they had. But I regret trusting them. They said we're handling this and they made me feel like if I kept reaching out I was going to interfere with the investigation. I didn't want to do that or tip off the investigation. That's why we need an independent investigation to get to the bottom of this because usa gymnastics, United States olympic committee, Michigan state university they enabled this and didn't handle it right and we need to get to the bottom of it. Shouldn't they have a female doctor? It's also we're minors, too, and we should have never ever been alone with him. He would come to my hotel room and work on my bed. Usa gymnastics knew about this because they were too cheap to have a different facility where we would go to get therapy. You should be together as group. He didn't have a massage table. Never used gloves. I had never used a trainer or doctor before and I was so excited being on the national team, I would assume they would have the best people. I didn't know differently. When people asked how we didn't know it's because we didn't know differently and that's why we have to educate everyone about it. Real quick, you talk about holding those accountable. You said msu has been held accountable. The usa gymnastics, but what about the face of usa gymnastics the karolyis. Did they bear some of the responsibility? I think that's why even more we need to stress the need for an independent investigation because I don't have the answers. We don't know all the people that did know. But for so long, I mean for 30 years and that's just as far back as we know, everyone stood up for him and thought he was the best doctor. One person enough to complain that he was making them uncomfortable should have been enough. It's unbelievable. Nobody said a thing. Your bravery again speaks volumes. Your bravery and the bravery of the over 150 girls and women th spoke up. Bravo to you and I think what you have done will lead to real change for girls all across the country like my daughter who is also a gymnast. I thank you for protecting her

