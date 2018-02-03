Transcript for American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp Discusses Controversy At CPAC

about because last week C pachlt proved once again that organizer Matt schlapp is not afraid to stir up controversy. And it seems even I made an on-screen appearance at this year's conference. How nice. Very good. I just hope my hair looked good. Did it look good? Faculbulous. Please welcome the chairman of the American conservative union, Matt schlapp. I don't know. You guys have nothing better to talk about than me. C'mon. But CPAC has been attracting more extremists fringe elements of late. I don't agree with that. You invited Marion marechal-le pen to speak, her grandfather is that horrible a holocaust denier. She separated himself from his politics and we think that's a good thing. A year ago she proclaims the political heir to the Washington post. She has that name. But in America we judge the person on what they say and we believe that her message of separating herself from some of these policies in France that I quite frankly completely disagree with -- did you watch her speech? A little bit. I thought it was a good speech. Exactly the kind of message America and conservatives like. You have other extremist people on this, white national lists. Go, go. Well, I can name them but they take forever. There's so many. Does this fringe group represent your party now? It's a fair question and I think we ought to take it on. If someone is a hateful racist person we don't want them there. When Richard Spencer who is a neo-na neo-nazi/kkk we kicked him out. I know it's America but we're paying all the bills in this hotel. You invited milo also. And disinvited him. Because tapes came forward on questions of equal opportunity in America this is not a political discussion anymore. The tapes made it undeniable and about ped doe feelia which is a different thing but he was hateful before you invited him and he was a hateful pedophile when you disinvited him. He's not a pedophile. He had tapes that talked about it. When the information came forward we took a lot of heat, disinvited him. Nobody was happy with the situation and things were awfully messy in our country these days and what we try to do at CPAC is put the controversies on the stage and talk through them. We have a conservative perspective there's no question. I reject that it's fringe, racist or hateful. When we do something wrong call us out. Because our goal is to get the left and the right to talk better with each other. That's why we're here today. That's why I'm here. But how do you put together the fact that trump calls Mexicans rape I-s and says things nasty against immigrants? Let me interject. It's more than just that. I know you Matt. I know your lovely wife. My husband interviewed Ted Cruz at CPAC this year. I don't see CPAC in a vacuum. I enjoyed a lot of the speeches that I watched online. I have a lot of friends there. I have to tell you when president trump called out my dad and led a crowd of booing I was so upset and hurt, I know it's about policy. I don't understand why Susan Collins and Lisa merkowski aren't also brought up. I'm aware my father has never been invited to speak. Why at this moment when he's suffering from the worst brain caner that exists and going through chemo why there can't be respect for my family at this moment from CPAC. Very good point. You defended it on Twitter and I was disappointed. I know your wife well. You're good people. Let him answer. Your father is a national hero. He has served his country. He's fought for his life before and he's fighting for his life now. We all respect that. When I about your dad with what he's going through is to keep him in our prayers. He has spoken at CPAC in the past, he's spoke at CPAC right after he was released from his term imprisonment. And Ana you have spoken at CPAC. If people have a disagreement with how I'm running the organization, ask the questions. I know there are tough questions but as far as your dad is concerned, I think there is a disagreement on policy questions. Let's keep it topolicy. He's a good man. Can I ask you something? I would have loved for you and applauded you had you said that on stage at CPAC. In front of the people that booed John McCain. As you said, a national hero. That crowd was getting stirred up to boo him by a guy who dodged the draft five times, man. C'mon. Can I finally answer that question? Let him answer. Why didn't you get up on stage and do it in front of those people, not this audience? I'll say it to your face Meghan. I have a lot of respect for you and your family. I think it's okay in America to disagree with someone's votes in the senate. I do, too. I talked to your dad when he was up for reelection and he told me he was going to lead the charge against Obamacare. What about Susan Collins? I'm well aware of how controversial it was and that my father is not a conservative darling. Never has been or will be. I don't understand the vitriol -- He's been -- Go ahead. I have a question. You seem very lovely. A notre dame grad like I am. A catholic like I am. Good thing. But I frankly was very disappointed in what I heard. Your CPAC spokesman made racially charged comments about former RNC chairman Michael Steele saying he only got the job because he was a black guy. He was the lieutenant governor of Maryland. A state chairman for Maryland. Who is very qualified but Michael took offense and I know Michael as well and he got into a heated exchange with you about it. Let's take a look at that. It's stupid to sit there and say that we elected a black man chairman of the party and that was a mistake. 