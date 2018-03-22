Transcript for Backlash for salon after Ivanka Trump visit

The first daughter, ivanka Trump, visited a hair salon in Iowa Monday and the salon posted a photo of her visit online, and this sparked backlash online from people calling for a boyco boycott. Now, they're a business and -- is she supposed to go find someplace else to do it? This is ridiculous and it speaks volumes of the times we're in right now. For example, yesterday I mentioned that I supported Melania's anti-bullying. I recognize the irony. I don't think she's the best spokesperson, but every first lady has a cause. This was her cause. It might draw money and attention to a cause, bravo. The only problem with that by the way -- One second. She was also a birther. So people get mad. That's my point. What happened was, online a lot of the response was, how dare you say that about Melania because you know she was a birther which in turn makes you a birther. Since when can we not say one good thing about a person or look at a situation by itself without attaching every belief, every -- that is dangerous. No one you go to in life will you agree with fully, but it does not mean we can't see a situation for what it is. We expect nuance when people judge us, but we do not give nuance back and I think that's unacceptable. Very good. Thank you. The thing with ivanka and I agree, she wants to get her hair done in Iowa at some salon, why are you attacking the business for serving her? One thing that has always concerned me about ivanka is, you know, she is in a way still, I think, gaining from her business, you know, because she has the business with the shoes and stuff. Not enough to get her hair done. Not enough to get her hair done, but I still think they haven't extrapolated themselves from the business when they are in government. She could be one of those like the rest of them, like mnuchin and the rest of them who are using money. She could have had somebody come to the hotel and do her hair, too. I like that she's supporting a local shop in Iowa. We all know what it's like though when you go someplace new, when you're a public figure of any kind. There's always going to be someone that has a comment. I know, Republican in particular, when you go to certain places, especially in New York City, I know what it feels like to have people not want to work with you, maybe not want to do something with you, maybe not want to do your hair, whatever, specifically because of your political beliefs. I'm 100% against it no matter who it is, no matter where I go, what you believe politically. You should be served in any way that another person has. This is America. It's a free country. And I think hurting this salon's business because they chose to give her a blowout is ridiculous. Here's what I think actually. I don't think any of the people who are kvetching actually go to the salon. They're probably trolls. These are trolls. See, this is the thing that I'm starting to get hip to. A lot of people say I'm never going to do this. They have no idea what they're talking about. They don't know, what you're doing. They don't know jack poop about the salon, okay? So the truth is, bravo, you did her hair. I hope she looked good. I'm sure she did. All the people who frequent the salon know what the salon stands for. They have a very diverse group working there. And so, to all the trolls, okay. Yeah. All the trolls. To all the trolls I've ever loved. Maybe they should do her father's hair, see how they do with that. Oh, my god. I would love that watch that by the way. Wouldn't you love to watch it. I would say obscene amounts of money to see how president trump's hair is done and sprayed and put together. It's me. It's what's trying to come out that I have to stop. The hair is fascinating. Oh, no, the -- don't do it, whoop. Why is it fascinating? Because we saw when the wind blew, that there was nothing back there, so it's -- this is what I think it does. It's incredible. He's got hair like male pattern baldness that's growing over here. He lets it go really, really long -- You're making this up. I'm describing. Would you let me finish. I'm sorry. She saw the video. He pulls it up over his back, puts it like this and then swirls it back. You really think that? And then sprays it and glues it. Glues his hair? Has to. The wind in Washington. I don't know enough about hair. The helicopters are bad. I really think that's how he does it. Politicians with bad hair. James traf can't has bad hair. My father rocks quite the combover. I thought you touched his hair during the show. I did. That was a while ago. So his hair's real. We got to go. It's real but it's long now. We got to go, we got to go.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.