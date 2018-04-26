Transcript for Ben Carson: Raise rent for low-income tenants

So, okay, okay. Housing secretary Ben Carson proposed a new way to raise money for federal housing, by tripling the rent for low income families. He claims it will also motivate them to be more self-sufficient. Let me explain something Ben. Big Ben. As someone who grew up in those houses, as did sunny, my mother worked her ass off every day, two jobs. Two jobs. She went to work and she did the best she could and the fact that you would fix your face to make people who are trying the best they can, yeah, there are bad people everywhere. There are bad people who are scamming the welfare system. There are bad people who are scamming us for our money in the bank. There are bad people all over. But the idea that you think this is okay. This is going to affect 4.5 million families relying on federal housing assistance. It's ironically called the make affordable housing work act. The proposed changes raise the rent from 30 to 35 which means that public housing residents -- raises their minimum from 50 to 150. It also eliminates all deductions that could lower the number like child care. You know, the difference -- do you have any idea because the national average income for people in housing like this is $12,000 a year. What the hell are you doing? You know what, Ben, maybe you need to come and spend some time with folks in housing projects? You don't have to come here. There are housing projects all over this country. All over the country. You know how people are treated? There's rust. There's mold in a lot of these buildings. There's all -- there's bad plumbing and they're the last people to get anything done, nothing happens there. There's no generators to keep those buildings going. So if you're 85 years old and you live on the 12th floor you're stuck in your house. Man, sit down with people before you do this because you really are not helping, Ben. And I know you're new to this and maybe you passed a housing project that's why he thought you'd be the right one but god bless you, please, spend some time with the people who live in these buildings and see what they need before you do this. Please. Really quick, he can't just do this. This would take congressional approval for this legislation so he can't just say it and enact it. So congress. Congress. It tells you a lot of insight into how he thinks. He also referred to poverty once as a quote state of mind and then just recently earlier this month he was at an elementary school in Memphis and offered the following tips on how to avoid poverty. Number one, finish high school. Number two, get married. Number three -- Wait until you get married to have children and discuss those three things and you're 2% less likely to live in poverty. Tell that to all these actresses who have children out of wedlock. What about them? What was so offensive to me and you're right. We grew up in the project, whoopi. I remember I saw my uncle stabbed in front of me in the projects. And my father vowed that day that he was going to get us out. He got a job -- he traveled two hours every night. He used to -- then he would come back in the morning to get me ready for school. And he worked and worked and worked. He went to school at the same time and he did get us out of the projects, so there are so many people in the projects that are working so hard to give their family a better life and the suggestion somehow that this hit on these families is somehow going to make them want to do better, you know, I always hear this -- they need to pick themselves up by the bootstraps. Some people don't have boots. Some people don't have boots and they need a helping hand. Also, do your homework. Find out who is in the projects because a lot of these folks are older. There are families that -- the projects have been a place for lots of folks who didn't have a lot of upon so people tend to stay and they're there. I grew up in a really good project. I grew up in Chelsea right here in Manhattan. I -- I was cared for by the neighborhood, by the folks that were there. Everybody had a vested interest in other people's children. Do your homework, sir. Do your homework. Do your homework. We'll be right back.

