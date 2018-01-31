Transcript for Biggest moments from Trump's State of the Union address

And the Democrats, you know, they looked kind of freaked out, too. Woo! Like a funeral. I mean, they apparently ran for the exits afterwards. I will say the speech was really long. Oh, my gosh. It almost was as long as bill Clinton's was the record for the longest. I was in Washington, D.C. Helping do coverage for ABC news and I was like we may not be able to speak this is going so long. There has to be the democratic response. I think we should have a rule that it should be no longer than an hour. A rule across the board. It was long. Yeah. It was long. It was long. And he said a lot of stuff. You know, a lot of people fact-checking this morning and last night and now here's some points that sort of got me. Take a look. We have ended the war on American energy and we have ended the war on beautiful clean coal. We enacted the biggest tax cuts and reforms in American histy. African-American unemployment stands at the lowest rate ever recorded. And hispanic American unemployment has also reached the lowest levels in history. Um, I do want to point out that clean coal is not a real thing. Coal is just dirty. There's nothing -- it's just nasty. Don't people get lung disease from that. All kinds of crazy diseases. LE African-American employment stands at the lowest rate and the hispanic also. I want to point out because he started when he was campaigning talking about this 50% were unemploymented. This rate has fallen to 7.7 but been falling for quite some time. It didn't happen in the last year. Yeah. And everybody is happy that it's falling. Everybody is happy. 2010. Let's give president Obama credit for that. Well, sunny, that was my point. That was what I was going to -- that's okay. But the other thing that really sort of got me because this was for me, I thought a bit of a slap but maybe folks didn't take it this way. But as I remember, Ronald Reagan made the biggest tax cut. This is the biggest tax cut since Ronald Reagan yes. That's what they should say then. As opposed to the biggest of all time. It's not of all time babe. He believes whatever he says is what the truth is. If he says it he thinks that's a fact and anyone that says something counter to that it's fake. People believe what he says. There was an overwhelming positive reaction to this speech. 75 of people approved, acnn poll 48% acted positively. 62% to the policies would move the country in the right direction. There was a lot of room for bipartisan support when talking about infrastructure, health care for veterans. I don't think you could find a democratic or Republican against him. Grading on a curve and second, what he says doesn't stick. He can give his speech and say it and a tweet can derail what he said last night. That's the problem. 100% right. I was thinking that the entire time last night. I didn't love it as much as most conservatives did. I found it much more partisan that I had anticipated. That's the anxiety of this presidency for conservatives like me where yes, there's a lot of things I like. There's a lot of things like paid family leave, if you notice, Paul Ryan did not clap when he said that because it's a completely liberal agenda for different reasons. I will say that is the anxiety of this president is I thought the speech was fine. I'm clearly in the minority when it comes to conservative opinion on it but if he tweets tomorrow, remember when he was tweeting about Obama spying on trump tower three days after the last congressional address, that is the anxiety right now. Can I just say this? I thought the speech was divisive. Ught in part it was very offensive. What part? When he said Americans are dreamers, too. I would say that the DACA bill has bipartisan support, the support of America and for this president to conflate the dreamers with gang members, he was demonizing our immigrants here and I was offended by his speech actually.t. I thought that it was extremely device I. If he wanted to unite our country that is not the way to do it. Surprised some people reacted positively? I'm shocked at the numbers. CBS was 30-something and CNN is 40-something. Who are they interviewing? I don't know. Can I punch in on the infrastructure thing. He talked about infrastructure but doesn't have a plan. I was a port of documentary produced called be prepared to stop. It's a great thing. We need to take care of our roads and bridges. Ything that you have -- Explain please. It's a documentary that talks about our roads and bridges and the infrastructure and how they're crumbling. You will not eat at a restaurant with a grade of D. They're not being taken care of because we the users have to take care of the bridges and the roads. All it's going to take is either a gas tax, if that extra keeps your bridge from falling with your baby in a school bus going on you'll pay the 10 cents for gas, right? Everything you're wearing, everything in this room came off a truck. If you realize you won't get your zappo shoes if we don't have roads and bridges maybe you'll pay the extra money. Did you hear the plan. There is no plan. These the problem. He said words. The next day you go on the road and tell everybody about everything you want to do. He's not doing that. He's going to be golfing at mar-a-lago this weekend and nothing will be done about our roads and bridges. That's all I'm saying. I get so upset about it. Got to fix our roads and bridges. Yeah. We got to do a lot of different stuff. I would encourage you to do commercials. Thank you. You know, I've got my opinions on government man dates. 