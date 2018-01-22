Transcript for Who's to blame for the government shutdown?

And in other news, America is in day three of a government shutdown. There was a glimmer of hope over the weekend when the Democrats offered to pay for the wall in exchange for DACA support by the white house rejected it. Democrats and Republicans are blaming each other. What are we saying here? Do you want me to start? I've been talking about this all weekend. Somebody is yelling about something already. I hate the government shutdown too. There's misunderstanding about what's going on. This is about a government spending bill and the DACA attachment and Democrats wants to negotiate on something that has nothing to do on our spending bill and has up to the March deadline to get done. If you had a problem with the government shutdown in 2013 you should have a problem with the government shutdown in 2016. Honestly in 2013 Ted Cruz and John Boehner rightfully so got a lot of the blame and this time I don't understand why chuck Schumer isn't getting any blame and I want to throw one clip to show the hypocrisy of both people speaking out of both sides of their mouth. We can do the same thing on immigration. We believe strongly in immigration reform. We can say we're shutting down the government, we are not going to raise the debt ceiling reform. It would be governmental chaos. So governmental chaos if Democrats decide over immigration which is what they're doing. I think it's clear Schumer learned from the Republicans in 2013. They tied the spending bill to trying to repeal Obamacare. It's wrong on both sides. Republicans had eight years to do something about DACA. The deadline is fast approaching and the reason is because this president yanked it. So he sort of set this whole thing in motion and in 2013, he tweeted something like, Obama is responsible. Yeah. The president. The president is -- here it is. Fact, the reason why Americans have to worry about a government shutdown is because Obama refuses to pass the budget. Well, now it's Donald J. Trump's turn. That owes not accurate. That's not accurate. The question I have for you specifically because I know DACA is a big issue for you Ana. Is it was said he would hypothetically agree to building this wall if DACA got past. Do you think that's a winning idea for Democrats at this point? Yes. I can't understand why the white house is saying no to something that's got over 80% approvals. Not even puppies get over 80% approval in America today. DACA does. I'm against the whole damn government. It's dysfunction. What we are seeing and witnessing is dysfunction and the reason that a non-jermaine, something that's got nothing to do with anything is getting attached to a spending bill is because they can't do their jobs normally. They got to find a vehicle that is a must-pass in order to get anything done. Let's also take a look at the time line of all of this because in January 2017 he said we're going to take care of those kids, that's trump. September 5th he officially ends the DACA program. Then in September 13th chuck and Nancy reached a deal with trump where congress would legalize the d.r.e.a.m.ers in exchange for border security. December 7th Democrats agreed to a two-week spending measure giving lawmakers time to find a compromise. December 20, 2017. Democrats agree to another spending measure without DACA. January 9th. 2018 in a televised meeting. Trump says he would sign a clean DACA bill. January 18th, 2018. Senate Democrats refuse to vote for a spending bill without a deal for d.r.e.a.m.ers. This didn't happen overnight. And part -- remember I said a couple weeks ago that whole thing that was televised was a setup. The bill of love. The bill of love. Listen for me, my biggest problem is I get why they're doing it. They're trying their damndest. It's not getting' rid of the bad hombres but getting rid of the folks who are willy-nilly. What's pissing me off the neither side is affected by it. They're still getting paid. That pisses me off. A couple points. I was thinking about a couple of things. I don't know all this other part. That doesn't interest me that mu much, the fighting and who gets the blame. For example, that the military would be not paid during the government shutdown. During Obama's term the military was paid. Just as an FYI fact. Okay. Okay. So then Clair Mccastle puts an amendment on the table and says let's pay the military while this is all going on and Mitch Mcconnell takes it off the table. Now this is supposed to be the party always touting we love the military, the military and they will try to fool the American people into thinking they are so in love with the military that they will pay attention to them and yet, they won't give them the money during the shutdown. I saw that too and it really bothered me. I saw Mitch Mcconnell shutting down Clair Mckaskle. Because it gave more leverage to negotiate because it pulls at our heart strings. But the military. I would say to everybody because it's going to happen on both sides, do not play with the people defending our national security that are putting our lives at risk. Right. I agree with that. I agree with that. A bunch of our troops weren't able to watch the championship football game yesterday. Do you think I want that for our people serving in the military? Of course, not. But I think there's blame being pointed everywhere and you are showing your partisanship if you don't place the same amount of blame on trump that you did on president Obama and shuck Schumer at the same time. It is not intellectually honest to say this is completely trump's fault. Democrats are playing politics in the exact same way. DACA is an emotional issue. This should be an easy layup because of how popular it is but to say it has anything to do with my or Republican party's love for the troops is -- We're not saying that. We're not saying that. Do you think Mitch Mcconnell should have allowed that amendment? Why not? Allowing for pay for the armed forces? Plain party politics. There's another month to figure out DACA -- they're attaching it to a spending bill. There is no way -- Hold on. Listen. Wait. Okay. If we're going to have this conversation, we're going to have it clearly and there's too much overtalk. Okay. So everybody just -- it's great. All right. I understand that DACA is a very emotional issue at this point but most Republicans are on my side on this one Ana and it's difficult for me to understand sometimes why you still consider yourself a Republican. Because I'm a immigrant Latina. Because my parents fled communism and it was not my decision to come here. I came here -- Hold on. I came here through no fault of my own. Had my parents not had the resources to hire lawyers I would be a D.R.E.A.M. Act kid, too. That's why this is perfect. It is attached to a spending bill right now. We have another month to figure this out. It is partisan politics and government obstruction is at its worst and my father and Lindsey graham have been at the forefront of DACA and immigration reform. And that's why I love them. Don't insinuate to me that -- Wait. Wait. I answered you directly. You said -- We'll be right back. Announcer: Still ahead white

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.