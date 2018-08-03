Transcript for Celebrating International Women's Day: Is 'feminism' a bad word?

So today, will every woman in the audience please stand up. This day is international women's day and this is press for progress which is tied to moving the me too movement and times up movements forward. Thanks for being women. And for everything you do. Have a seat, ladies. So, do you consider these feminist movements? Are you a feminist? That's the question people are asking today. Do we consider the me too movement a feminist movement? Yeah. I guess it was about four questions, yeah. Well I would except that there are many men who have been sexually harassed also. I don't think it's only a women's issue. Do you? Absolutely not. But women seem to be owning the issue. I mean, women have definitely carried it forward and women are the ones who are giving it voice and life and all of that. Don't you think men are a little bit shy about saying they were harassed by a man? I think maybe they don't want to. Or by a woman, by their boss, yeah. I think we've talked many times on this show, people don't like this but I don't consider myself a feminist and it's an inconvenient difficult place for a conservative pro life woman. I spoke on the phone last night about my sister-in-law because I knew we were going to talk about it for international's women's day but it feels like a very exclusive -- the women's March in particular, felt exclusive outside of me. I want to celebrate all women. That means if you're talking about kamala Harris and Kristen Gillibrand and condoleezza rice and Carly Fiorina to be included in that. A lot of women don't think abortion rights are the number one issue. I think Hillary Clinton ran into this that there was an assumption, just because I'm a woman I'm going to vote for a woman. It's also about defeating ISIS. All issues are women's issues. Can I read you the definition of feminist? I know it but I think it's been co-omted. The definition is the belief that women and men should have equal rights and opportunities. Does that mean the rights of unborn women as well? Again -- Again, it depends. Within that definition there are many people who disagree but you can still be a feminist wanting women to have the same rights as men. That's where I always fall in because I'm pro life as well and I'm catholic and I feel like I am a feminist because I want equal pay, I want equal rights, I want women to be in the same position that men are in. I think it's actually very inclusive and I actually think men can be feminist as well. You don't have to be a woman to be a feminist. Men are feminists. My husband says he is a feminist because he wants the same opportunities for his daughter that his son has. But I'm kind of with Meghan for different reasons though because I'm not sure that I identify myself as a feminist, although by that definition I am. But I'm also a southerner and I guess I'm a little more traditional. I don't know, does it mean that it's weird if the guy wants to open the door and somebody says ladies first? I know that's probably not true. That's really a small -- I know, I know, but I don't know that I identify as a feminist but it feels -- Because it's a dirty word? It feels like a very strong word, although my daughter says, you are a feminist, mom, you just don't like to wear the label. 54% of Americans, men and women, don't consider themselves femme analysts accordiinists according to a national survey. I have a problem when it's so tied up with planned parenthood, with sa seal Richards. I don't understand why they're not given the same platform. Actually they are and have been turned down because I invited several women to the women's March. Who did you invite? I will give you a list when I get upstairs. Whoopi, I find talking about it with you very open and productive. Yes, because you and I have the thing that everyone needs to have, and that is if you are a feminist and you believe that everybody should have equal rights, then you believe that everybody has the right to believe what they believe. Yeah. And for me, you know, I have never been a feminist because coming up there was no room for us. Black women. In the movement, yeah. For black women, they weren't talking to us, because you know, you would see women talking about burning my bra and do this. My mother had one bra. She wasn't burning it, you know what I Ean? She wasn't going to do that. But the idea because women -- and this is a kvetch I have all the time. Women forget sometimes about other women, you know. The feminists should have been one women's movement that brought everybody up. It didn't. It took a while, and so then everybody started putting stuff onto it or what it is. You know, it's not -- I think the reason it may feel like it's tied up in planned parenthood is because for so long a woman who was in trouble -- and that's what they used to call it when you got pregnant and you didn't know what to do and you had no other choice. A woman in trouble was welcomed by planned parenthood. That's why it's tied up. Because they fought for our right to be able to say I cannot have this baby. That's why they're mixed. Do you think we can get to a place where we could have hard conservative women speakers on the same stage as whatever, kamala Harris. We should. I would love to have a really inclusive women's -- Let's do a women's conference and sit down and talk. Let's put that together. That's a great idea. Why is it a dirty word? It's not a dirty word. It's a strong word but I don't think it's a dirty word. For me it's a label. You guys are talking about a movement versus a definition. So maybe you don't feel part of the movement, maybe your mother -- my mother was a sewing machine operator who basically made the money in the family because my father gambled everything away. She was a feminist whether she was part of the movement or not. Or whether she called herself a feminist or not. Actually, no. Because they were different. But they were different from the definition of the word. Modern criticism is it leaves out women of color. It was the criticism then and it's still the criticism now. There's a problem -- We got to go.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.