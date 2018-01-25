Transcript for Clive Davis talks Grammys, Elton John and remembers Whitney Houston

Our next guest has a place of honor in the rock and roll hall of fame as founder of the a ter records and a visual behind the biggest names in the business like Barry manilow, Christina kag Lara, aalicia keys, I'm just naming a few. Please welcome Clive Davis. So Clive, I can't believe I'm sitting next to you but Clive, the grammys are this weekend in New York for the first time in 15 years. Yes. Your party is legendary. Your party I believe is this Saturday. I don't have my invitation yet. But it's the 42nd time you hosted. And we hear about these amazing moments at these parties every year. Do you have any favorites? You know what I love is when you see artists that have never appeared together. And right after I discovered Alicia keys she won all the grammys that she did and I said what's your next dream and she said to be on the same stage with Aretha Franklin. So at this party we had Alicia perform with Aretha. We had rod Stewart. That's great. Wonderful. We had Whitney. You see people perform together that you would never otherwise. And with her duets with dead people, I love that too. Sometimes they're dead and they do a duet anyway. Did you ever see that? Yeah. This party is so legendary, everyone always talks about it. Did you plan for it to become a huge event because now it's huge? Huge. The first year I found at arista records, the first record was "Mandy" by Barry manilow. It won two grammys and Barry turned to me and said where is the party going to be because everyone had the party the day of the grammys. I said if we have it the day of the grammys we'll fill two tables at the restaurant. I got the idea. Let's do it the day before. And Stevie wonder came and Elton John came and John Denver. So I knew I was off to a really good thing. It's been special for the last 42 years. 42 years. Clyde, I was reading -- I don't know if this is one of your discoveries but Elton John is in the news today because he is retiring from touring. Did you know that? Yet, he's planning a big tour but he's telling us he's retiring now. Why do stars do that? Why not just reretire? It's impossible to believe that. Because Elton John loves music really more than any other person that I know. I mean, when I first met him years ago when I came with the brand-new releases about 13, 14 different artists, I get to his hotel, I present it to him, he already had each and every one of them a day afterward. Elton John loves music. Elton John loves performing. Why is he retiring? Well, I think maybe that's his intent but I predict that he will be performing for many years to come. Yeah. Whoopiot to MC the premier for your documentary all about your life called Clive Davis "The soundtrack of our lives" that show cases many of the artists that you introduced us to including Whitney Houston. Let's take a look. Wow. I knew that there was competition, that there were one or two labels very interested but I definitely got the feeling that this was a special audition for them. A few people were also interested in Whitney but sissy felt Whitney would be in better care with Clive and that's where the connection started, right there at sweet waters. Wow. You had an incredible relationship with her up until her death. What's the first thing you think of when you see a clip of Whitney Houston? It's still so touching. I was there. You just saw her as a teenager when I introduced her first to the public. Whitney was very special. It's been sad over the last few years after her death to see the television, movie, to see them only concentrate, yes, she did have a lethal addiction, but Whitney outside of that was so unique and so special and my documentary -- Good talent. My documentary shows all the sides of Whitney. It shows her at Madison square garden with Michael Jackson. It shows why in our industry there was no one like Whitney, the best contemporary singer of all time. So it does -- So I am thrilled. Apple has told me it's number one on iTunes for four weeks in a row. You laugh with it. You cry. And you also see all of the artists, Springsteen and Joplin and Alicia keys, Jennifer Hudson, everyone that I'm involved with. Can you remember what it felt like the first time you heard Whitney Houston sing? I did. I came to a club in Manhattan called sweet waters. She was doing two songs and what were those two songs? It's the greatest love of all. I had commissioned eight years earlier for the life of Muhammad Ali as well as home from the wiz. Good one. She breathed life into the greatest love of all on her own. I had not even met her. And it just raised those spine tingling feels that you have when you see a stunning teenager with a voice that is never to be forgotten. Magical. Over the 50 years in the business that you have been doing this, you have helped so many artists turn their songs into huge hits. Have you ever had to tell somebody hey, you're not so great? Well, first of all, if you sign them, I'm not telling them they're not so great. But a mature, wise, probably no one wiser than Bruce Springsteen and when Jon hamm Monday and I signed him and he finished his recording of his first album he delivered it to me and I loved the imaginary, loved the lyrics but I knew there was no radio friendly hit in it. So I called him. Rather than be defensive or anything, he said, you know, you're probably right. And to this day and it's in my film, he went back and he wrote "Blinded by the night and spirit in the night" saying he never would have written it if he never had a shot. That's Bruce. A great artist. And you're usually always right, correct? Yeah. Our thanks to the incredible Clive Davis. You can see his documentary drive Davis "The soundtrack of our lives" on iTunes. We'll be right back.

