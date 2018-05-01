Transcript for Dan Harris talks new book, meditating with Paula Faris, Sara Haines

My "Gma" weekend co-anchor Dan Harris actually makes it fun to work on Saturday and Sunday. And he says he can make you 10% happier with his new book "Meditation for fidgety skeptics." Everyone, please welcome one of my favorite people on this planet, Dan Harris. Thank you. Hi. How's it going? I'll see you tomorrow and Saturday on "Gma," by the way. Oh, you again. Dan and I were -- I always say that I'm the -- We have three minutes. Get to the book. Go ahead. This all started for you if 2004. You had a panic attack on "Good morning America." You started meditating. Realized things had to change. It's helped you. It has helped me a lot. I started meditating several years after the panic attack. After I had the panic attack, meditation was not on my list of remedies. I thought it was for people who flif a yurt and are in aromatherapynd enya. Nothing wrong with enya. Cat Stevens. Pan flutes. Then E saw the science that says it can lower you blood pressure. Boost your immune system. And literally rewire parts of the brain. The science got you. I'm married to a scientist. My parents are scientists. I understand that language. I'm not good enough at math to do that. You traveled the doupt talk to people about meditation. You brought Paula and Sara and your other "Gma" weekend hosts together to teach them about it. I'm curious about how Paula was trying to meditate. I have a whole story about this. Paula was great as a meditator. She presented special challenges. Because, we taught her to meditate. She did something I have never seen anybody do before. She interrupted the meditation teach ear ton during the actual meditation to ask questions. You should know. One of the great things about Paula is that -- I'm sorry. They called her Paula 50 questions. 20 questions. I've upped that to 50. Because she has a lot of questions. She asked excellent questions. And now, she meditates. You said it was a guided meditation. I thought he was guiding us through it. I didn't know how it worked. I didn't say it was a call and response. Which is what it became. I have been experiencing. A lot of people in the country, nausea and panic attacks since trump is in office. Do you think that the meditation will help us? Think meditation is good for the -- for this rather toxic political age for calm of reasons. One is it can help you notice when you're diving too deeply into social media. What meditation does is give you self-awareness. So you ne what is happening in your mind and body and therefore, are not owned by it. So, we spend time on Twitter, say, and maybe we -- make ourselves crazy. Facebook. I don't do that either. I only watch the news. It's my job. And times you need to know, I gotta step away. There's another benefit. We're overcome by emotions. Anger. Fear. And then we do things as a consequence of those emotions because we're not aware enough of them. Acting out. Absolutely. Meditation gives you an inner meteorologist that can see the storm, the bomb cyclone off the coast before it makes landfall so you're not owned by it. You're thinking about it. But you're aware of it. People think that meditation is clearing your mind. It's focusing it and training it, right? I'm too far away. When I read it, I thought it said mediation. On the other side of the coin, what advice would you give Donald Trump about meditating? What should he do? It's good for everyone. Yes. Paula answers perfectly. It's good for everyone. If Donald's watching, call me. I'll hook you up. And buy this book. I'll hook you up. I do want to say, I don't know if we have time. You have fe seconds. You don't have to clear your mind to meditate. You just have to focus for a few nanoseconds at a time. When you notice you're distracted, that is a win. I was explaining to him, I can't do it. We're out of time. We have to go. Thank you very much to Dan Harris. Members of our audience are going home with his new book, "Meditation for fidgety

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.