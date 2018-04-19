Transcript for Dana Perino on Nikki Haley, bipartisanship and more

Dana Perino was press cr for George W. Bush before joining fox as a HT of he five,"nd she isoing the five of us R now thanks fhe joke. Laughter ] Please welme da Perino. Hey. How you doin We had director comeye sterday. We had a big week. W had a big week, but for the firalked a little bit about thearagraph is book aboommenting trump's appearance. Did that part make you question his motives at a Note me question his motives,o. I the wrote the bk for the reasons he says. He wanted to get his story and it's interesting having written a couofooks and done P.R. For si points prent bushwr and you read every line, and tipate ashe P.R. Person, what's going to attention. And you know that that line is goinntion. So I find it a little unbeliab that N H regrets putting it in there because they knew they weoing to G it attention. I don't think it's a there detail, and if you were president trump, you might be, like, yeah. Right. Somebody finally said I have decent-sized hands. Coming from a 6'8" Y. Something isinterestg. I T think Jes Comey would remember me, but WHE I came back toork I Washington I was at the justiceeptment. I was a spokesperson, and he wa the duty attorney general, and I had to accomny him T interviews a I 5 feettall, and he is'8", and it was, you know -- Interesting. A little inmidating. The first to report NIK Haley's response to the white ho which was D't get caused. W on? So I T it's imptant that people remember that she D gon out on the Sunday shows and she had said very clearly that she was talking about the strikes in Syria. Yes The was more O come, at Russia was going to face additional sanctions the next day. Later that night and into the morning,nonymous sources W saying that the white Hou was not going to do that licy,nd by tuesdaymorning, they were on the record, Larry kudlow the economic adviser was saying, Maha gotte ahead of herself, and she was fused. One of the things if you are an ambassador, F of all, you N't freelance, okay? She was Makin up -- you domake up sanctions. Then the other things -- the most important thing you have is your Rd. That is your credibility, and that's bng question by the white house, even it was anonymously, and then, you know, la kudw is sa, mbe she was confused.th trying T prote the president, but at the time they were hurting a credibility. I was on air and checked my e-mail dur the commercial break asking me to get in touch with her, and iid time sensitive. Aton? This is what it on behalf that with Aue respect, I do not get confused. Ou know anyime a southerner beginswith, with all due respect, it means, you fool. What do you think -- Ites. What Y do younk trump I S reluctanto impo sections on Russia? Trere a lot O things they have don on Russia that they don talk about them as ink they argh they say on some gs, especiallyanions and Russia is squeezed. Absoluly but I also -- Trump is, ke scared tdo anything against Putin. I don't speak for him.I him. Right. Perhaps they areg to be respectful, but I on E pot about Nikki Haley, as soon -- I announced that during "The five," and Larry kudlal and the patched it up and he went on the record saying, my fault. I think maybe what happened H isou have new team. Yes. Larry kudlow a Bolton have been there five days Y ha to coordinate really well. Pay attention. Pay atten T what S has been doing. And today you see there is an CL anonymous sources close to the white house -- I don't kn how close that is, saying ss being disloy. My point is what a loyalty to her? Yes. Loyaltyoes both ways. Dana, I want to ask you, you know, last couple of D since Mrs. Barbara Bush died, andas re of civility and congeniality, and sides got along. You are good fridsith Donna bril as am I. What HAPD this - It wasn't a friendship. After hurricane tr Donna Brazile was the who came theush white H and id, I'm going to work with you, and she pilloried for THA outreach, but she did the right thincause THAs how new Orleans got Reil but I also think O somethi thatra embodied, and it's T forhose of us interested in politics and met's itant to remember that politics ishat we do. It is not W we are. Applause ] I don't K what you mean. I N't know wt mean. To me,itics is personal. And it's values-dven, isn it I think the issue is you can differ potically, but that doesn't mean you have to question each other's motives D patriotis andhumanity you cansomebody's character, but not necessarily their pocs No. I wan to make sure wto the book. "Let me tell you about jasper" was just LE inpaperback. How did yourdog, jasper, become America's Excuse me. Thi a gat segue. Bernie Behar isgreat. Everyon loves their dogs and when I wrote, "Let me tell you abouspad the chance to come here in 2016, it's that it is th O thing that is not political, like, is a bipartisan, nonpartisan thing. Everybodve dogs, so ifou can't think of onehing to talk about, tal about your dog and everything W okay. Nicknamed that beca somebody was S a tabloid for taking too many pict of their dog, a was asked, would you be upset if a Paparazzi was taking pictures your dog? And said, ocourse, not. I will are him withrybody, and he can be America's dog. Berane America's dog also. I we need to introduce Bernie to jasr and see how that goes. They uld probly get alone okay. How many followers does have on Instagram? Well, H admit. I have 173,000lowers on instra You do? I do. How many D jasper have? I Thi peoplnly follow me bee he is on my page. N't giveimis own. He is not old enough. You have to parental control. @Berniebehar. 16,000 at the mome. Itill be 16000n. Yeah. And there you have it. 