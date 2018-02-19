Transcript for Donald Trump's many appearances on 'The View'

So it may seem hard to believe when you watch "Hot topics" these days but the current white house resident used to love to come on "The view." He did. He appeared a total of 18 times. Wow. Check out his top five moments. ??? Number five -- I'll tell you who is mad. Donald Trump. Joy said the guy wears a toupe. I believe Donald. He's an upstanding American but America doesn't believe him. We have got a letter poured in. Is that really his hair? Oh, my gosh. Check it out, joy. No, it's true. It's real. It's not very pretty but it's real. Number four -- I've said that if ivanka weren't my daughter perhaps I would be dating her, you know. That's so weird. Stop it. You are a -- Isn't that terrible? How terrible. Is that terrible? Wait a second. Who are you? Woody Allen? Number three -- I'm saying illegal immigration is a tremendous problem in this country and I want them out. I also feel we have to have a border. I just want to be clear because not all Mexican immigrants are murderers and rapists. I just want to straighten that out. 100%. The best way in your mind to get people to not be illegal anymore is to throw everybody out. How will you find everybody. People have to go through a process. I want people to come into the country but they have to come in legally. Number two -- Somebody attacks you, should you attack back? I believe, yes. And I believe as -- you know, I could give you lots of examples but if you're known as a Patsy, somebody that takes it, I think it's terrible. But the attacks, those are not effective, personal attacks like you're fat, you have no talent all the things he says. What Donald has been doing. He's in a leadership position. I'm not sure that's an effective way to attack your opponent. Strange things happen called quitter and I used to say I want to own a newspaper. This is better. And the number one presidential review moment is -- You recently said about president Obama, he grew up and nobody knows who he is until later in his life, the whole thing is very strange. What are you driving at there? Are you a birther, Donald? Something on that birth certificate that he doesn't like. Oh, my gosh. That is just -- I love you. I love you, too. I think that's the biggest pile of do mess I heard in ages. Yeah. It's really weird to watch that over the years. Very weird to watch it. But you guys actually seemed to get along with lihim. He says I love you to whoopi at the end. People say all kinds of stuff, you know. And the person who began running is not the person I knew. Yeah. Joy, you do, too, sometimes you get frustrated with this president but you were also friends with him. You went to one of his weddings. I wasn't friends with him. No? Don't get carried away. You went to his wedding. Because my manager was working for him. I wasn't friends with him. Would you be friends now? I don't want to make Putin jealous sunny! Cheaper dheerp.

