Transcript for FBI sought 'Access Hollywood' tape in Cohen raids

Let's move along.the FBI raid on cohen'sice was looking for documents related to the "Access Hollywood" tape,ch is speculating what might he been hired to do. After the video lead -- How do you get contrn that? You pay people sohey don't release the tape. The tape was done I I think 2002, and it was released until right before the election. Is "Access Hollywood" on -- Yeah. They are going to protect their -- I don't think anybody got paid off. Remember. The show was on "The apprentice." I ,was on. Thon't like the hassle, and I don't think anybody paid, anhey said, we're not going to deal with this. Believe me, they're going to cove their butt. F hour after the tape S T, that wholehing wit podesta and his e-mails Hillary clinton'sail cam out of a and wikileaks. So who sent T out there? That's a different -- that's different th that's a different thing. We're talking about apples a Oranges. But the problem is this is all very in weeds and complicated and even for people ke me and apparently , I'm, like, show me the money. Show me exactly where what he did wasillegal. Oh, we will. Oh, we will. But we're not rig now. Mueller ll. I don't know about you, but I'm bored with talking in hypot hypotheticals. Okay. Let's continue on. Is thereething to impeach him on? E has done something criminal, yes. Oh, there is. Whatever it turns out to be, we're going to have to W because we're there yet, you kn this iing to go on and on for awhil but we have got some new poop about.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.