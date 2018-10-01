Transcript for 'Fire and Fury' author Michael Wolff on cease and desist order from White House, Trump marriage and more

Wolff. Now, the white house has written their lawyers have written to your lawyers and to the publishers and said you better stop this book. Instead of saying okay, you released it a week early. Right. Were you worried about the blow back or were you -- did you believe that what was in the book was accurate and you were going to stand behind it? Absolutely. There was never a question of anything about the -- doubting the book in any way. I mean, the weirder thing was that he did this. I mean, no president ever, ever has, as he was president, claimed that his privacy was being invaded and he was being defam defamed. This is nutty stuff. This is the kind of stuff -- this is actually there can be no better proof of the basic thesis of the book. This guy does not know how to be president, is not really interested in being president. Frankly in any reasonable world cannot be president. Let me ask you is Melania interested in being married to him. She's always swatting his hand away. She doesn't want to walk with him. She looks miserable 90% of the time. He's got litdle hands. I don't know the answer to that. What's the story there? Are they in the same bedroom for example? They're not in the same bedroom. It's the first time since JFK and Jackie there have been separate bedrooms in the white house. But I don't -- everybody around him debates the nature of this relationship. Yeah. Nobody knows. Partly they kind of shrug and say it's a rich people thing. You know, you got a lot of real estate you really don't have to be in the same place ever. You can stay out of each other's way. You know, I know -- I sort of begin the book with an anecdote about she was one of the few people who actually thought that, if he ran, he would win. This was in 2014/2015 when everybody else was going, yeah, right. Not me. I thought he could win. She was -- she felt he could do it. The problem was she didn't want him to do it. I mean, she was and as the campaign moved along she became more and more afraid that this was actually going to happen. What was she afraid of? He assured her again and again don't worry, honey. This is not going to happen. What was honey worried about? Was she worried about being first lady and being in the middle of the public eye? Absolutely. She's shy. I think it's a combination of shy and the nature of her relationship. During the campaign there were a lot of articles written about her implying this and that. She was devastated by them. Actually they called the same lawyer they called to write me a letter. They got him to write letters. I think the best thing that happened to you was that lawyer writing you a letter. You've been selling books like a madman. It's been mutually beneficial. You're making tons of money and he got rid of Steve Bannon. There's a part of the book that's so salacious where you talk about Donald Trump being in his office and talking to his friends about their sex lives and having their wives and spouses on speaker phone. So the spouses unbeknown to the friend is hearing the friend talk about how bad their sex life was with the wife. That is a crazy story, Michael. I mean, Donald Trump said -- this comes from not one person, but a handful of Donald Trump friends who chort Al about this that Donald Trump said the thing that makes life worth living is sleeping with your friends' lives. Who told you he said that? You can't say? I can't. Several friends. More than one person? More than one person. He must have loved that phrase. He's throwing it around. Man, I tell you I think the thing that all white houses in the future have learned from this -- Oh, my god. Is, a, you might not want to keep a journalist in your pocket in your house for 18 months because what will happen is information will be written that you may not want written. You're not paying attention. That's the thing. I think it's extraordinary that you wrote this book and that your publisher stood by you and everybody stood by you with it. Steve Bannon didn't say I didn't say that, that's not what I meant. That's right. You know I kind of said it. So, if you haven't read it, do yourself a favor. It's really interesting. Thank you. Thank you. Please come back. There's so much more we would like to ask you. So much. We, of course, will be right

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.