Florida shooting survivor Jonathan Blank says he's haunted by sound of shots

More
"I hear that noise ... before I go to bed," the Stoneman Douglas high school student told "The View" co-host Sara Haines.
6:20 | 03/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida shooting survivor Jonathan Blank says he's haunted by sound of shots

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54125091,"title":"Florida shooting survivor Jonathan Blank says he's haunted by sound of shots","duration":"6:20","description":"\"I hear that noise ... before I go to bed,\" the Stoneman Douglas high school student told \"The View\" co-host Sara Haines.","url":"/theview/video/florida-shooting-survivor-jonathan-blank-haunted-sound-shots-54125091","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.