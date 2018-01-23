Transcript for Government shutdown: Did Democrats cave?

It is. The government is back open. It was shut down. Now it's open. A lot of drama. Kind of crazy. You know, some folks are saying, it's a big win for the Republicans. And some folks are saying, well, it could be a win sort of in the long run for the Democrats. I mean who has actually won? It's spinning, spinning, spinnen, spinning, right? I think both sides actually lost. Basically. Yep. Whel C.H.I.P. Won. The children's health insurance program got funded. This week. This week. I could not -- one of the things that is troubling to watch as a journalist is to see this, and I think all citizens, as well. To see this conversation. You know, dissolve into this, you know, one side versus the other. What's the best thing for America is how we should be thanking about it? And stopping the government for three days is not the best thing for America. So both sides failed. What's interesting to me is that, Donald Trump didn't get his wall. The Democrats didn't get DACA. And so, no one got -- there's a promise they might. No one got anything. So why did that happen? Why are they so far apart? I think -- I think it happened. I think part of this -- at least to me, a lot of this is vindictive, uh, politics. So, you know, it's why you say, well, you know, Obama was -- doing my -- he was listening in on my phones. No, he wasn't. He actually wasn't. He wasn't listening on any phone. This happened, we were pissed auz bauf, Mitch Mcconnell says, you're president now, we're not giving you any help. There's a lot of vindictiveness. The unfortunate part is people don't understand what is really happening to people in terms of DACA. I know. What's really happening. It's mean. I don't think people really would be as mean if they sort of put two and two together. You know, if they realized it was real families who are going through this. It's not the bad hombres getting yanked out of here. Vin dickiveness is aloud or happens when there's a lack of fundamental hup empathy. Empathy. We ant and need more empathy. I think we should start the "E" party. The empathy party. We have empathy for you. That's why we'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.