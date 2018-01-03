Transcript for Hope Hicks to resign as White House communications director

yesterday white house communications director hope hicks announced she's resigning the day after telling the white house Intel committee that she's maybe told some white lies on half of the white house resident. Officials claim she's been planning to leave for quite some time and begs the question, what do you think? But what's the white lie? You look thin in that tie? I mean, what -- I don't get that. What do you think? Well, first of all, I have no idea. But has your assistant ever said oh, she's tied up? And you really weren't? Yeah. Right? Yeah. I've been. Yeah. Uh-huh. I don't really know what happened here but look, it's hard for any president to lose somebody who is really close to him. And I think particularly in the case of this president, he didn't come in with a staff that really knew a lot about Politi politics. Think about being governor of Texas. You have had people around you for a long time who helped you in politics. If you were a senator from Illinois like president Obama you had a senate staff that helped you. He came in with nobody. Don't forget omarosa. A little different being on the apprentice and being -- Isn't that the problem, Dr. Rice, because you have hope hicks who was very close to him but 29 years old, no political experience. During the bush administration you have people like Nicolle Wallace who knows communication and politics and president trump said he was going to surround himself with the best people but he's surrounding himself with people with no experience. Does that make sense? They're all gone now, those people. A lot of people that came with him -- the president is going to be most comfortable with somebody he trusts. Whoever is in that white house it's a hard job. And it's a lonely job. I'm also not surprised -- I'm not surprised you have got people from the family and so forth and so on, look, I've always said I always thought it was good if your first job in government wasn't president of the United States. Yes. But that's where we are. And so -- Yeah. First job. But it's where we are and it's not surprising to me that therefore, there is an unconventional white house staff. Well, it is that. It is that. Now, with hope gone from the administration, he's losing another member of his inner circle at the white house. And I guess the question is, you know, we have actually answered this but how important is it for him to have his peeps in there? I think loyalists are really important and again if you have -- What? Loyalists in politics. People truly a ride or die that are going to go down or up with you no matter what. As the candidate that didn't come from politics it was strange his communications director I think worked on ivanka's fashion blog but she has glowing accolades from everyone from general Kelly to the president himself. Very close with ivanka. I was shocked at the news. I thought she would be turning the lights out. Right. I will say that the white house is plagued with these communications and narrative problems and I think maybe if you're general Kelly sitting there and you're like the rob porter scandal, her saying white lies which I don't know what that means and the communications director -- but all communications director spin and spinning on some level can be interpreted as lying or pushing the truth in the way you want. This white house is completely incapable of controlling their narrative. Maybe not a bad thing. Can I speak of loyalty. He lies all the time. Everybody knows it. His loyalists lie, down down on the lies. I don't think that's a good thing for them to do but that's because they're being loyal to the liar. I will say there is a difference between -- Wait. I have to say this. Harry Truman said if you want loyalty in Washington, get a dog. Yeah. Yeah. Okay. Because it's a very tough town and don't underestimate how important it is for the president to have people around him with whom he feels comfortable but to Cindy's point -- Meghan. I'm sorry. Meghan. Cindy was here yesterday. I know her mom very well. I apologize for that. Meghan, I think the big issue is that they're having trouble with messaging. Yes. Uh-huh. They're having trouble with messaging because discipline in messaging is really important and it's frankly hard when the president is his own messenger. How about this. Exceedingly hard. If the messenger doesn't know jack about the job? Yeah. That seems to be the case. Because the message comes from the top. I got a lot of -- during the election, people like -- I would never compare myself to you but people who have had experience in politics were vilified. We're the swamp creatures. Drain it. Do you know what swamp creatures do? They like the swamp. Maybe if you had a few working in the white house you wouldn't have so many people jumping ship heading back to New York City. And also, you know, there's nothing wrong with being a swamp creature. I'm a proud swamp creature. But when you have somebody who can't give you the message because he doesn't know how the message comes out, I mean, he

