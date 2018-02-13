'Insecure' star Yvonne Orji and Phoebe Robinson of '2 Dope Queens' on their success in comedy

More
ABC News' Linsey Davis moderates a conversation between the two comedians on their success, black roles in TV and more as a part of "The View"'s Black History Month series.
35:05 | 02/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Insecure' star Yvonne Orji and Phoebe Robinson of '2 Dope Queens' on their success in comedy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53057951,"title":"'Insecure' star Yvonne Orji and Phoebe Robinson of '2 Dope Queens' on their success in comedy","duration":"35:05","description":"ABC News' Linsey Davis moderates a conversation between the two comedians on their success, black roles in TV and more as a part of \"The View\"'s Black History Month series.","url":"/theview/video/insecure-star-yvonne-orji-phoebe-robinson-dope-queens-53057951","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.