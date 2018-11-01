Transcript for James Franco says sexual misconduct allegations are 'not accurate'

So James Franco has been making the rounds on late night since his win at the golden globineglobes. There's one question that keeps coming up. You were wears a time's up button like a lot of guys. Some women said it was hypocritical based on their experiences they had with you. The ones I read were not accurate. There are people, women and others, who have not been a part of this conversation. I truly believe why I was wearing the pin is they need to be a part of this conversation. I support that. So this morning more women came forward with sexual harassment claims against him. So where are we in all this? Is it -- is it that we're trying to figure out which ones are accurate? Are you giving it any time? What's happening? That word accurate struck me just now. When you say something is not accurate, that means it could be true partly. He didn't say it's not true. He said it's not accurate. It's a little different don't you think? There's a nuance to what he's saying. Let's say the woman accused him of He didn't quite do that or maybe he forced him to look at it or something else so it's not accurate. I think you have to look at these on a case by case basis. Right now we're in the me too movement. As somebody who prosecuted sex crimes I'm thrilled women are feeling brave enough to come forward. I think that's amazing. There's the other side that people aren't talking about. There is this, you know we're hearing that some people are coming forward and maybe are they all being truthful. So you almost have to look at a case by case basis. Look at the five accusers that came out against James Franco and I'm not saying they're lying. Most of them are saying we were in acting school and he made me undress during a nude scene. Well there was a -- There was an Against him with someone he was in a relationship with. That's like saying you can't rape your wife. That's true. Not saying he raped her. He encouraged her to do something. We've got to encourage women to continue coming forward. I think we have to look at things case by case. One of the things I'm sorry about is when Al Franken said I will -- with any ethics board put me through the -- see, I want that. I don't want to disappear people before they've gone through the thing. For me, I mean, we lost a really good senator. I don't know the new senator. I know that he worked his behind off a lot because of who his wife is. She helped him understand what was at stake for folks. I have want an ethics board. I want some board to take over some of this stuff so we can say, okay, yeah, this is with a you did. That makes sense to us. You need to get your behind out of here. You, you need a slap upside your head. You've just doing stupid stuff. It's such a fine line. I don't know how we do that without discouraging these women who for so very long felt that no one would believe them. Listen, as long as women don't lose support for each other and we encourage each other to say hey we'll look at everything. Sometimes it doesn't work in our favor. We've had times when, you know, we gather together and said this is what happened and you discover five months later it didn't happen that way. Go ahead. The acting element is interesting. There are three actresses sitting here. One of the accusations former students said he put students in uncomfortable situations beyond the parameters of an acting class. Meryl Streep is saying she doesn't want film making and art -- I don't want that to go ahead. That's where art lives. Here's the main thing how physically and emotionally dangerous acting can be. The word sexual harassment is like what does that mean. A lot of times I think what happens is people don't really -- they know they felt weird in a moment, they felt uncomfort. They didn't know how to explain. Moments later they say that's what that was. I was being sexually harassed. I think in those kind of situations people don't know where to draw the line. Sometimes when you're starting out new or you're in a different situation you're like maybe I'm supposed to agree with this. You also said, whoopi, where are we at now. We're sorting out the false 'kwif LAN 'kwif Len sis too. There's a difference between what Al Franken did and what Harvey Weinstein did. There's a difference. That needs to be looked at. Al Franken I think it's tragic he's not in the senate anymore. I know and Leann the accuser is a good friend of mine. We disagree. I know. They're keeping people that are more guilty than he and he's not there. Franco's representative denied all the accusations and Franco called them not accurate. Oscar voting ends tomorrow. Do you think it will affect Franco's chance of getting nominated? I want to see if Casey Affleck is up there. A punch of people are going to freak out if he's up there.

