Transcript for January 11, 2018: Actress and singer Keke Palmer joins as a guest co-host

They had Clarence Syria cops lock walls who as public enemy number one to you know who and the White House. And it hasn't knew that so steamed up he is calling on Americans lot of laws are shutting down. And a disgrace. And wants to make it easier for people to sue media organizations. And publicist for making lab Liz clay it's. Now my question is you show are you really want to do that. Because. I think we have like a magic list of a few people. Cool may want to just take you acquire parks. OK. Yeah. Yeah I meant less yeah island things that that. Bent at. Have been the sand and that can be you know that a lot was could be libelous as some might and decided. That you want to reason why you not irrational momma number one could just you know do what he's shown you everything. I have averages are may have his charm so they'd never make it on TV if you're wrong well. Hot after that an area high tides between you know slander and and lied publicly falsely he's Griese doesn't slander is spoken I really don't light is mostly slander his eyes but it went one to let his criteria. For Julie masters would he would be difference perhaps honorable man you winners may be people would be lining up and take a look what you left off the list the entire country of Mexico now for a half. We input that we didn't put the media organization there's a lot of folks second step up but we just want Indian view. Also thought to go out there now say these things yet why that is true I mean he has no chance of changing the defamation laws of the country and they run state to state. And there's so there's no federal defamation laws so it's is really shocking to me but what I did find out as. He has filed over 4000. Loss sooner than thirty years of and he has never once one eight defamation case against a club you know what isn't. Yeah. Bottom line. I'd try it. I got people say things about him anxious for especially I mean how many books came out about. Bush how many came out about it I mean a hundred. You know won't marry you you say you're the dad has Leland country this is part of this is what happens does a lot of. You know I do think we need to be very concerned about what he is trying to do because what he's trying to do I think is akin to sense censoring people because when you look at that I dictatorships. Those are the people those are the places where you get into trouble for speaking out against the government and you do get put in jail. So when you hear our president saying things like I'm going to try to strengthen these defamation laws. What he's really saying it I want people to criticize me. Did he is there an ironic here but they accidentally. They have not. Constitution. That arc. There are a lot of play on big dreams little bit rusty he's point four practically sat and and you know I'm always curious about really young millennial take on present time because he's sort of grew up during a bombing here is an Alley and an entirely different schedule for president Doug doesn't rep does. Which they. A part of things he'll be let we're at 800 need aid what that is becoming gave him out of out loud whack have to really make active. Take active look at what what what what about you actually see changes so when you look you see all this. You know fun at the that word before re going on in makes you know like how realistic possibility or else isn't how realistic in the what we actually make a change where I'm at. And that actually do something when this is what's being taken seriously hot president on the day at Twitter. Yeah also rip off that lack of down how. The data are needed and how we consumer news has completely changed I had Michael Wolff fine yesterday obviously and there are a lot of things that we pointed out that aren't accurate are being debunked by the people he claims to quell it yet so that the question I have for you is. What me outlets do need tracks down. I don't know I trust that made young at eight. That's kind of the thing with social media habits such a big playing a big part of that is that. And one thing you think is real and the negativity is completely fake astle I think that we aren't a place now we really just say is what actions decide to believe yeah and I think that actually is a good thing it really does make people start thinking independently I just thought I agree with that. I'd look for it does I'll just say actor I don't see just say this is true because CNN sat wed that was a time when it is looking TV question whether I hope in especially because she is. Pretty. Represented anti lining Elizabeth because facts are facts and there are outlets out daylight. Better argument the New York Times are watching tacos and other the sooner or other sources like that that have been around for Obama's 200 years. You listen to those rather than people who just hot spots on the play well as to decide it like yeah Kate as it is this is something I actually trust and could well as I have to say erroneous press every. Autopsy most of them are also cross the New York Times that he ever made his where the main journalist the New York Times came out very harshly against Michael Wolf an apple yesterday is that we won the two point is that he let David Broxton. Many remain I'm not a liberal I don't want their terms she is a amazing journalist and not credible journals and a few wit yeah I mean I dad did triple quote her she set it on television but I'm saying. You're having journalists with in organizations question things as well. It would you guys got to expect that you expect that wasn't you can question. And say hey some of this I don't think is accurate and but you take what is accurate and you weigh it at and you go. This is way too much stuff that is accurate for you to be doing tests this is ridiculous if you thought the book rings true because we've seen him on television but not what RI secret inducing as he knew how to you know keep he's saying that like I don't only trust anyone which I think is indicative of a bottom yeah I'm I'm all going on 33. And I run down time why did I. Finally knew there was a lot more trust in faith in Aden are an art journalists and our many institutions. In our what our plan I'm not ads on television outlets are really. Interesting I had that went airline analyst Fred I'd do I feel it is just so he's he's chipping away at people's trust every minute now so he's making everything that he doesn't agree with Doug for the talks negatively about him sake man so I want I'm there I'm adding I listen magnet governments at his near disaster when he gets basic facts wrong I don't and I believe he's got his 2000 flying this year. The court in day out. Thanks I I you know I I'm very concerned about the war on journalism and journalists today you know we're hearing over and over again. I don't trust journalists I don't trust. The media at and I caution people because there are wonderful journalists that I work with. Every single day light Anderson Cooper. You know a lot like. You have to feel that the room with your own end up helping your own community Dell's exit okay collecting this information uncle had an Internet index of Manhattan in the areas times you know and Palin are still yuck does not always attacked journalists because it's a very typical job to do when they're on the front lines right now making sure that we you don't know the joke and we know I watched the movie and the post which is out now spent half you'll see what she's talking about without the press you have no country has gotten very happy. Okay. How I live. Well our president is actively. Trying to kill oppressed saw dad it's the first time that and Nixon used to make out he army. When he went it it was a different kind of some force because people understood where the press wasn't what they did in the country. I feel like once we started. Putting together a 24 hour news cycle sure bet. Sacks. Became more. Float me. Because at 6 o'clock this was the fact what the person is not watching the same newscast at 6 o'clock that they watched authority. Somethings are shifting and moving and then we haven't gotten says you know it's all a lot he doesn't say listen. I've put a letter does Diaz myself out there. You know because I'm seeing some stuff but. You don't just isn't collective we showed an honest so where is it did you think same man and he is he's consistent in saying no this never happens so. We are now kind of like this and I think. Even no matter who you mean you have to check what they do once your question that is just it's too artery it's too bloody on the matter or you watch it. Check on the side of seeing what's gone on what there and then in the middle there was some wins since. It is in the man. Bad back when I have not.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.