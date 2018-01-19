Transcript for January 18, 2018: The family of Jorge Garcia, who was deported after 30 years in the U.S., appears on the show; Yvette Nicole Brown joins as a guest co-host

So it and was. Reverend tents that you want it was rather intense I mean you know when you think about the the party of family values. Needs to step then. And keep this family and others like get together act stop preaching. Why is. About. I think it's important for people tend to notice that. Or to not take note that this is to some real family like your families you know. They're no different strain and the notion that they're being torn apart mean you saw that that young boy a happy kid ports are really the same age and the thought of one of a bus. My husband or myself being torn away from them tub is devastating why can't. The Republicans and the Democrats work on a bipartisan deal and stop things like this from happening. Overwhelming support even among hardcore hardline immigration. Republicans. Aaron highly in support of this not happening our export of the docket deals. Unfortunately is yes say it's around the clock round the settings on it isn't talking about that just general American public but the people voting power Aragon an interested in right now but I don't know and the palatable change how people should be voting differently than any one way or another but I am saying that. I don't like to. He brought strokes with anyone has you know it Wallin agreed to buy just room with friends now abandoning his identity but on the what I wanna say is that when I was growing up Ronald Reagan as an ultimate icon of mine obviously has all conservatives aren't. He's at America's shining beacon on top of hell and not is that people want to come here and we need to remember that that we are all immigrants at one point and time. And telling people at who have become Americans who are not a threat to society no criminal record. Goes against everything the values that our country was based on. She's an American citizen and he's married time now I have been panic about Barbara in this debate you marry somebody that you automatically yet what I have an invalid because of what he what yet but would however he came that the way that things from means is that. When you are working person and this country and Europe and I sat Hanks and you're doing all the staff. That's mes says I'm working towards becoming a citizen who. Do you know how much an immigration lawyer cost nestled folks who are common here who are trying to just like all. Like most people who came when they're just China make a better life that make China make a bad alive and I don't know when this. Became something that was far away. To the United States because that once the latest and a milligram big tablet scene is an icon send us you when you. Can be even better he has right in you can beat your children can be they have abandoned. Passive. Yeah. We are better as the country's sport it's Molinari Italy and America have put out without it what we know that the man that is in power now does not know that even though he wants his wives to be imported into he doesn't want yeah.

