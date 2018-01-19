Transcript for Justin Timberlake dodging 'Nipplegate' responsibility?

So does everybody remember nipple-gate. Yeah. No. Let me remind you. It was when Justin Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson's boob during the super bowl halftime show in 2004. Gee, that's a long time ago. 14 years ago. We're still talking about her nipple. Let's get a new nipple. What happened was her career took a big hit after it. But now he's playing the halftime show again this year. She's not. So the question is why is Timberlake getting off the hook? They both were in on the joke or whatever they want to call it and she got punished for her. Do you think he's off the hook? He still faces a lot of criticism for it. She doesn't. Maybe she'll make a guest appearance. I would like to preface this by saying I love Janet Jackson. When I say love, I mean I love Janet Jackson. Janet, if you would like to meet me I would appreciate it. I do enjoy Mr. Timberlake's work but I felt at the time -- oh, it's smattering. I thought at the time it was unfair the way she was treated. I felt that it was a decision that they both made. It was his line in the song I'm going to have you naked by the end of this song and he had her naked by the end of this song. Naked. N-a-k-e-d. I feel like he skated away and she was the one that got hit with the FCC. Why is it always the woman? Exactly. Maybe if we had times up back then maybe she wouldn't have been thrown under the bus. I feel like the only way to make it right for me, because I love Janet -- Do you love Janet Jackson. I love Janet. He has to bring her back and feature her. She has a new album out. She's looking great. She's had her baby. I love you Janet. I think you're rit. It's interesting because right after the super bowl in 2004 she was supposed to present an award to Luther vandross at the gram Gramm grammys. Her invitation was rescinded but he was allowed to go. I would appreciate if Mr. Trim ber lake -- I don't know I think he apologized personally. But I would have liked him to have been like hey guys -- Is this the case -- She was covered though. Something was covered. Something was covered. I don't understand how that happened because I don't understand how part your bra rips off. He said that during the reveal, I was under the impression that it was going to reveal a red brazier or boous yay. And it's like at this point if this had happened today at this super bowl, there would be way bigger backlash against him at this point. I'm confused by this -- Why do you say that? It's a man ripping off -- The top off a woman. Except she was in on it. She could get worse criticism because of what's going on with men exposing themselves. I thought he had a nipple ring. Anyway, finish your thought

