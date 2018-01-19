Transcript for Justin Timberlake's new 'Supplies' video making a political statement?

Show it. Timberlake has got a new video for his song "Supplies." Let's see what you think of this. Show it to them. ??? Ain't no need of stoppin' girl ??? ??? yeah ??? ??? there ain't need of stoppin' girl ??? ??? dial already ??? ??? wake up ??? Supposed to be some kind of comment on the social issues of the day. I didn't get it. Apocalyptic video. I thought this was going to be -- I'm a big country music fan and this album is called "Man of the woods." Some of the the tracks are livin' off the land. These sound like country songs to me. This is not anything country at all. So you're confusing me and he's wearing plaid and all these things and I think in interviews -- I'm confused. I thought it was a country album and this is as we were talking about in the meeting, this is like very politically trying to sort of look like you're socially conscious but he never says anything. He did support Hillary Clinton for president. That's the only thing I could find him doing any political activity. What's with the little girl? I don't know. She says you're still asleep, wake up and I think this is -- it's almost -- She's already awoke. But make a statement -- Put your money where your mouth is then. He is. Isn't he doing that? One thing at a time. We have had artists and musicians come on this show and really astute political statements about where they stand in the world and we are living in intense times and if you have a platform you should use it. You think this was simil-- I thought the message was clear. It's like people get woke. You're still asleep, wake up and this is a symbol for everyone. To himself like he's finally waking up because he's finally taking -- Like the little girl with the 5:00 shadow. I felt like she -- she's a little dusty. I felt like she was telling Justin, because he was the one watching the television screen and she's talking through the television saying wake up, like you're still asleep. He ING up. This is his moment. I know. I wanted a country album. I know. Right? Yeah. See. I mean -- Before he started releasing the single the imagery was him walking in a lake. And there were horses. Maybe next time Meghan. Listen, there are plenty of amazing country artists. I don't need Justin Timberlake to save me. Go get stur Jill Simpson's album. We'll be right back. ???

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.