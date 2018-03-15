Transcript for Kathie Lee Gifford on calling Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby

Kathie Lee Gifford surprised a lot of people when she told Andy Cohen about reaching out to some old friends who are dealing with scandals right now. Here's what she said. Take a look. Did you reach out to bill Cosby? Yes, I've been friends with bill for a long, long time. I told him -- I tell them all. Harvey Weinstein was a friend of mine for 30 years. Did you speak to him? No but I called him and left a message. Wow. I want people to know I don't judge them. I don't like what they do but god knows their hearts and there's hope for them. And you can't call yourself a friend when the first minute where there's trouble you run. That's called a fair weather friend and that's not a friend at all. Right. So the long-time friend does terrible stuff. First of all, Kathie Lee, I worked closely with her, has one of the most beautiful hearts I've ever met. She's a woman of faith and she lives it, doesn't just speak it. She calls on people always for forgiveness, grace, mercy. I find I totally agree with her that in these times where there's so many movements and things going on, you see someone messes up and instantly they're a pariah, no one can go near them. But the very -- the way I was raised was always that's when someone needs you the most and it does not mean you condone their action, it does not mean they're complicit. You can say I don't agree with anything you've done, it's awful, you can have empathy for victims but you can still say I care for you and I know you're dimensional. I'm layered too. I'm not here to be the one judging you. I don't want to judge either but Harvey Weinstein has not confessed to anything. I'm not friends with Harvey Weinstein. But he says it's consensual. He's lying about it. And he has not said I'm guilty. He says he's innocent, that it's all consensual. So there are limits to friendship. What is she talking about friendship-wise though because there are some people that are like, they're my friend, they're my friend, they're my friend. I am very guarded. I'm very mafia about the people I keep close to me. My friends are very, very tight and loyal and we call each other ride or die. I don't make friends easily and the people I'm close to are very, very close to me. Someone in my friend -- people I consider friends did something like that, I agree with you, but if they are raping people left and right and I didn't know about it, I don't think I'm fair weather. I think you're a disgusting horrible criminal and I don't want that energy around me, my family or anyone else. I agree with that in the sense that -- I've had situations where I've been friends with people and they're exhibiting these horrible behaviors. Like what? Stealing from another friend, you know, just terrible behaviors, and I've distanced myself because if your values don't align with my values, I don't know that we should be friends. It's not to say that I wouldn't show empathy, but once someone is raping someone or just doing things that are so not in line with -- allegedly, with someone that is not behaving in line with your true values, I think it's difficult to maintain a friendship. So as a lawyer, when there are allegations -- It's just allegations, yes. What do you do if you don't know? I think you can ask the person. You know what I mean? I think you can ask and say you've been accused of these things. Is that true? If they say that it's true, you know, you can offer empathy, but again, once you're just not aligned -- What happens if they say, no, I didn't do this? I think that's different. That's what Harvey Weinstein is saying. That's why I'm saying what do you do? I think that's the -- I don't know. You need to know their character. If you have a really old friend and you know their character -- I've been in situations where, you know, I myself am controversial. I tend to be around people who work in media that are also controversial. Maybe like attracts like. There are times where people will say how can you be friends with this person they think or said that. I think 100% I really know them. I'm really their friend. If you can vouch for their character, I agree, that's a totally different thing. I just think how you define friendship -- I know people are like, she's my friend, she's my friend, she's my friend, and that's just not how I roll. People who are close to me are super close to me and I don't have casual friendship. I think it's the court of opinion, it's not just the court of law. But the court of public opinion has recently become how we try people. But I'm wondering what happens in the event that, you know, there's a situation someone is accused of something and it turns out not to be so. What happens then? As that person's friend, what do you do? Do you bail instantly? Do you wait and see? I think that's the question she's asking. The court of public opinion has also at times adopted a mob mentality. So at times, accused is guilty and the second you say otherwise you're still wrong and it destroys people. I just think the important thing is that if you expect people to see nuance in your life example, extend them the same grace. How about if someone really -- let's say you know that someone did these things, never did them to you but did these things. Is that a friendship you can still maintain? I think every friend has to draw that line on their own because I've lost friendships over much lesser crimes, just people that have toxic energy and things like that. You make your own call. But what I'm saying is don't judge the person that stays close to that person and say you must agree with them, you must condone the behavior. Just say that's not what I could do but for Kathie Lee, good for you. Nobody knows that. We have a statement. At least 60 women have accused Bill Cosby of sexual harassment or rape and he has denied these climbs and Harvey Weinstein has also denied through his spokesperson any allegations of nonconsensual sex. Sometimes it just quacks like a duck. Until you've been on that end of it and you weren't quacking like a duck and they blamed you for quacking like a duck, it's a

