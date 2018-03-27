Transcript for Kellyanne Conway's husband posts anti-Trump tweets

In other white house news. Kellyanne Conway is rumored to be on the short list to replace hope hicks. But her husband, George, has been coming for you know who on Twitter. Now, if this was your husband, would you tell him to stop? Or would you say, look, we both know what I'm doing? I think it's great. I think it's great he's doing it. Twitter is a very personal experience. For her, I don't think it is great. Worse than when her microwave was spying on her. When it comes to this appointment, I feel like kellyanne has always been the obvious one in front of him going, pick me, pick me. He goes, I'll take you many the back. The odds of the job going to her are not good. He doesn't care. He's tweeting against trump. She's lying for trump. Which is fascinating. It's like a sub conscious hostility marriage. He's a lawyer, her husband. In June of 2017, he was considered by trump to head the civil division of the justice department. He wasn't nominated it. He declined the job. Said he didn't want it. He's not been on board with trump far long, long time. A lot of lawyers don't want to work for him. Nobody wants to work for him. It's whether kellyann wants to fight with her work husband or husband husband. I say, George, keep it up, honey. Whether your wife gets it or not, it -- stay sane. It's a good thing to stay sane.

