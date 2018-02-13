Transcript for Kim Cattrall slams former 'Sex and the City' co-star Sarah Jessica Parker

Kim cattrall and Sarah Jessica parker. Are in a war of words squlin. Oh, my goodness. Started when Kim posted that her brother had passed and Sarah responded dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours. God speed to your beloved brother. Cattrall shot back, I don't need your love or support at this tragic time. You're not family. You're not a friend. Stop ek ploiting the tragedy to restore your nice girl persona. People now are taking sides. But is that -- I mean, when you -- when you turn it into a dash meow fight, does that change what is really being said here? I feel like that people are weighing in and people are team Sarah or -- I don't like when -- I don't like when people are saying, Sarah Jessica parker. I'm her team because she's been so nice to me. And people are like, no, I'm on Kim's team because she's been so nice to me. I think that friendships are -- really unique. Between two people. And you never know what's going on. She's already said that -- they're not friends. Maybe they were, though. Maybe it turned. And so, for other people to kind of weigh in, I know Andy Cohen weighed in. You make things private, it's hard to weigh in. It's a different generation. Who sends condolences in a tweet? If somebody dies, you can write an e-mail. Send a note or a text. I'm very sorry for your loss. Why diz everything have to know -- She thanked publicly the cast for their condolences and a lot of them sent them publicly. Maybe if you're not friends, because for me, I find it hard to believe. That's a lot of evil that a person, when you die, like the equalizer. A person sending condolences. There are people we may not like or who don't like us, if something happened, I would accept it as it spp but when you put stut ouf there on Twitter, I don't know if Sarah Jessica parker tried the reach out to her. She said she did. She may be blocked by Kim cattrall. When you put it on social media they see it. We're such a social media nation. Not you, joy. But everybody else. It's rude. If Sarah Jessica parker. Because "Sex and the city" is so ingrained, we know Carrie Bradshaw. If she didn't say anything publicly, people would be like, her brother died and she didn't say anything? . Really? On social media, yes. Isn't that our problem rather than their problem? I just feel like it's one of those things that happens with women. And it's always a bitch-fight with women. It's never like, hey, I just don't want to do this. It turns into something. It doesn't turn into this. It doesn't turn into cat fights. Men get to do cross fire all day. Paul begala and tucker Carlson don't have articles about them being written about them being bitches and cat fights. Everyone who has ever hosted this show, they know if it were men sitting here, there would be nothing. I think Jared Kushner could bring peace to these two. Can I say one thing in Kim cattrall's behalf. She said, you're not my friend, I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop trying to exploit our tragedy. No one in my family has died. My father has a terminal cancer. When you're going through tragedy, you don't respond Normal. When I first found out my dad was sick, I was not responding the way I normally would. Maybe she just lashed out because she's just grieving

