Transcript for 3 life hacks to save you money in 2018

If your bank account is still feeling a holiday hangover, we want you to kick off 2018 with life hacks that'll save you money in all aspects of your life and with the help of our sponsor Roche diabetes care, the makers of accu-chek guide, we called in a pro, financial management expert Alexa Von tobel. So let's start with your first tip and that's creating a budget which I never really like. So really straightforward, I know it's the B word. But I love this tip. It's called the 50/20/30 rule. So straightforward. Whatever money hits your bank account each month 50% or less should go to your essentials. Roof over your head, groceries, transportation to and from work and your electricity. 20% to the future. That's sooifing for retirement, saving for a baby, all those things and then finally 30% or less is all of the lifestyle stuff. So 50/20/30 -- I like that. Simple budget. I will admit I overspend a bit at the grocery store. Do you have any tips for people like me? I love this grocery hack. Whenever you go into the grocery store, it's called perimeter shopping. Grab the coupons at the front and shop the perimeter. It's not only the healthiest but also the cheapest food is. Remember to not look at eye level. Go up and down. Because those are where generic brands are and less expensive. I had no idea. Medical expenses can add up. Any tips? Many people are struggling with medical expenses. Not uncommon. I like people to use a dedicated debit or credit card to see them tracked. If you have diabetes the accu-chek simple pay program is a simple card that let's you have full transparency to pricing. You can do it all in one place and for more information I created a great content. Head out to accu-chek.com. Excellent. Our thanks to Alexa Von tobel. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.