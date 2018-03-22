Transcript for Mark Zuckerberg apologizes for data theft on Facebook

There's a freaking hashtag campaign to delete these Facebook -- I'm talking about Facebook right now -- over privacy concerns after up to 50 million users' private info was breached. Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence about it yesterday. Take a look. This was a major breach of trust and I'm really sorry that this happened. We have a basic responsibility to protect people's data and if we can't do that then we don't deserve to have the opportunity to serve people. So our responsibility now is to make sure this doesn't happen again. Thanks, Mark Zuckerberg. Super genuine. I feel so much better. He's like an android giving an interview. It's like a hologram of a person. You're talking about our personal data. And by the way, he's like, I'm sure someone is trying to use Facebook to meddle in our mid-term elections. Oh really? Fantastic. You want to do something about it with your billion dollar company. I think it's a pr disaster and their stuck will probably continue to plummet. Okay. Okay? Okay. Okay, joy. I think it's hard because, one, it's really hard to drop Facebook, not just emotionally because I think it's an addiction but they make it almost impossible. There's like a 90-day waiting period. Really? Yeah. How dare they. If you click back on just for a second, it starts the clock all over again. It's like a bad diet. It's really hard. On top of that, I think their strength which is their size is their weakness in this. They cannot keep up with the security and the technology as they advance. So it's like they left all the safety precautions behind as they kept growing and growing. It's not like they didn't know they had done because Facebook used -- excuse me. Facebook used -- Facebook was used to promote a lot of stuff with -- what's the name of the company? Cambridge analytica. Cambridge analytica. So they were aware that they had issues before and that's why when he -- I'm sorry, when he went to Washington and they were questioning him and he was sort of like, oh, I didn't know that was happening, but you did know. He did know. He said they took steps, um, to correct any breaches but I just -- what is that? Is there a song in your heart? I'm hearing something from the control room. But I think that, you know, people aren't going to delete Facebook, right? People aren't going to delete Facebook. I am. You are? I am going to delete it. First of all, two things. Number one, Zuckerberg needs to apologize to Hillary Clinton. Number one. And number two, what I really can't stand on Facebook is people professing their love for each other. Those are my favorites. It's like, I can't stand it. It's like, why do the Russians have to know that I love my husband? I always say why don't you just -- Everybody has to know this, the Russians have to know about it. We are the product. All of our information, all of our personal information, our photos, they're going to use it in the most absurd -- I'm getting off. -- Darkest science fiction way in order to manipulate us to choose what we're going to do and who we're going to vote for and Mark Zuckerberg, in all sincerity, should have done a lot better than he did in that CNN interview. He didn't seem to be as sorry as he needs to be. By the way, globally, no problem meeting with the Kremlin, no problem meeting with China. I 100% think he should be talking to congress and we can get to the bottom of this. They have ultimate power. 75% of the American population is on this and if we want to have our elections manipulated with, fantastic, but I personally don't think that should happen. What is the answer? Deleting Facebook? Regulating. Regulating? I don't think you can get out in front of technology. I think this is a growing area. They were pioneers. That's why we're all there. I don't think going back -- How about regulating yourselves? How about -- That's hard. No, it's not. Because the bottom line, the bottom line is when you click and you don't know what you're clicking on and you're using only half your brain going, oh, this could be fun before you know what it is, this is opening yourself up, and why do you -- why -- if someone came up and said to you, Asuncion, can you tell me what your social security number is, would you tell? No. You're advocating self-regulation also. No, if we stop giving all of our information out, it might be a little harder to get it. Because remember, in the olden days you used to have to break into a building to get people's information. I don't click on any of that stuff. I always wonder because I know, you know, 74% I think of Americans get their information from Facebook and they're connected with their families from Facebook. So the answer, I don't think, is let's get rid of our technology. It may be self-regulation but it also may be -- Self-regulation. You need to cut off your family as a connection. If I click on something, my friend shouldn't be -- This is what they're

