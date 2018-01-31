Transcript for Melania Trump arrives to the State of the Union without President Trump

It's fun. Last night's state of the union started out a little differently from the beginning. When the first lady broke tradition and arrived separately from him. She did not, thought, looked all that happy to be there but maybe it was just me. Huh-uh. I don't think she was happy at all. And you know, it seems to me that she's been kind of trolling him. Yeah. What does this mean trolling him? Like throwing low key shade at him. She habisn't appeared publicly with him. She appeared separately from him. She wasn't standing and clapping. I don't know she's very happy, whoopi. She seems very upset. I don't know what could be happening in their marriage that she would be upset about Donald Trump. Yeah. I mean, stormy weather per happens. It has been a little stormy lately. I feel bad for her right now because she still is so new. Politically speaking in her role as first lady. She came separately from him which I thought was highly unusual. Like they arrived and left separately. Apparently Hillary Clinton did it when Bill Clinton was president as well. She is being put in this untenable situation and I felt compassion for her last night because I put myself in my mother's position at different times where she had to go out publicly and I know what it looks like back stage where maybe there are family dynamics more complicated. Put a game face on and go out there and smile. And this is the state of the union. She looked absolutely stunning. I hope we have compassion for her because we don't know what's going on. I agree. I agree. And I don't want to be flippant because it's for what the man did not for what Melania is going through. I feel like Melania is in a hot situation. Let me explain. I don't want to make light. I don't think she wanted this. I don't think she thought this would happen. And I think she's been doing the best she can with the situation she's found herself in and so she has to publicly go out and deal with the stuff he's doing. I can agree with you and I do think she looked beautiful yesterday. I hated traveling with everybody. I do. I do. I get in the car by myself. You know, you can do whatever you need to do. Pass some gas if you need to. Do whatever, you know. You need to sometimes have that space. But it was -- I always feel bad because I think wow, you know, you have to sit there. Yes. It's not like you can say, I'm not coming. Right. You have to go. Go. So, you know, you went. We saw you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.