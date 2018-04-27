Transcript for Michael Avenatti says he believes there's evidence campaign finance laws were broken

For me, it's all about campaign finance law. Whether fort that was broken by the payment Michael Cohen made to stormy Daniels weeks before the election. Have you found any links? Has the money trail led you anywhere? We haven't found concrete links. I'm confident that when we get to the bottom of this -- and we are going to get to the bottom of it -- I'm confident we'll discover the president knew about the agreement. Knew about the $130,000 either contemporaneous with the payment or shortly thereafter, then the president will have a serious issue relating to campaign finance allegations. Because that's illegal. Yes. Last week, up with on the show. You ree veeld the sketch of the man that allegedly threatened him. Explain the time line. It's 2011, she does an interview with "Intouch" magazine. Then a couple of weeks later, she's allegedly threatened. Not exactly. She provides the interview. And then she's threatened, correct? That's correct. There's a number of things in between. My question is and I need you to explain this. She's threatened. She says she doesn't tell her husband because he doesn't know about the affair. But she's already done this interview. I just want to know, what kind of person is going sell their story. She's already sold her story. It's about ready to go public, before they tell their husband about the affair. I can't wrap my mind around that. Her ex-husband went and sold the story to "Intouch." They wam to her and said, we're going the run the story with or without you. You can cooperate or not. Either way, we're running the story. She decided to cooperate. She gave a statement to "Intouch." They sent her for a folly fwraf sprir. Smaeszed that. They considered whether to run the story. They approached the trump organization. They were threatened by the trump organization and Michael Cohen. They decided to kill the story. That's when the assault happened. That's when the assailant came up to her at the back of the car. She didn't have the chance to tell her current husband because she didn't know if they were going to run the story. Does that answer you question? Yes. She never mentioned the threat before the election this 2016 to any of the news organizations. I don't know that to be true or not. I know in 2016, she was considering going on, I think it was "Good morning America" at the time. The trump organization found out about it. They approached her and had her sign the nda and leaned on her, effectively. Is there she'll bring her down, in anybody. Stormy Daniels. I think you're right, joy. I don't want to lose track about why we're here today. We're here today talking about it because of the courage, intelligence, and fortitude of stormy Daniels. I think she'll go down in modern history as one of the most up credible women to stand up to women in power.

