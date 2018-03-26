Transcript for Millions join #MarchForOurLives for gun control

So, on Saturday, hundreds of thousands of students and teachers and concerned Americans joined the March for our lives to demand gun control. It included a huge drive to register voters, and one wonders, should politicians listen up right now? I think so. I was just hearing some coverage of the marches and people said this is so far in advance of elections that this volume will die down, but the change part here, I think, is the voter registration. If they can turn all of these voices into votes, people will be forced to -- politicians will be forced to listen. It's not just that they will vote. They also have the ability to drive people to the voting polls. They have the ability to get people to get picture I.D.S to go against all of that. They're kids, they're young people. They've got energy. They can help all of those people who are having trouble getting to vote to vote. Even if they're too young to vote themselves. It's true. I mean, I was very impressed by not only the number of people but the way that it was organized including the voter registration. Let's think about it. This is generation Z, it's not even millennials, it's generation Z and these are the people that are directly affected by these mass shootings and gun violence. They're the ones through those drills that we never went through in school. They're hiding in closets when their friends are murdered. I know with my kids, they're now asking when can I vote, when can I sign up? I know I have driver's Ed at this time. My generation was like, when do I turn 21 because then I can drink. They're not thinking about that. They're like when can I vote, totally different. Very good. I kawas curious all weekend if anyone who didn't support the cause had their minds changed. I watched because I knew we would talk about it. I actually -- there are a lot of comments coming out specifically from David hogg that I don't -- Who's he? One of the kids. One thing I will say is you don't move the narrative when you use language like this, it makes me think what sick blankers want to sell more guns and honestly get more reactioned. What type of blanking person does that. They can have blood splattered all over their faces and they don't take action because all they see are dollar signs. There's outside kid who is the second amendment pro supporter who was a parkland student who's been meeting with so many politicians including vice president pence twice, the president of the United States and congressmen and senators across the country. I wish we could have it where the rhetoric isn't that any of us could have blood splattered on our faces and your life perspective wouldn't be changed. I don't think it's productive. What if he feels that way? I too was surprised wat the language I heard from Rick Santorum who basically said things that were inappropriate. Actually, the NRA spokeswoman said if you're too immature to carry a firearm, you're too immature to make policy on firearms. I thought, well, who's she listening to. Here's the thing. These kids are not going to take it. They're sick of waiting for the adults to do it. They're letting you know. Whether they're cussing you out -- whether they're cussing you out or speaking beautifully, it doesn't matter. They're not willing to take this anymore, and the same way that you want us to understand, you want them to understand why you have the right to have your guns, you want them to understand why you feel the way you feel, you can't denigrate the way they feel, because they feel like you've not been responsible out there for them because they keep getting shot up in school. So there's something there that we all to sort of take a beat on and hear what they're saying because they're not kidding. This is not going anywhere. I think they realized that civilized language -- this kid -- they realize that the civilized language -- It's not just about that. He was complaining about the first amendment rights being infringed on because there's talk of making kids wear clear backpack to school and said that would be an infringement on privacy. It's unfathomable for those of us is to have a conversation about the second amendment rights being infringed on. I didn't see a lot of meeting in the middle. Mid-terms will talk. Yes, they will. Hope they're listening. We'll be right back.

