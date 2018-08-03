Transcript for Nashville mayor affair: Double standard?

though because Nashville mayor Megan Barry was forced to step down over an affair with one of her bodyguards. She pleaded guilty to felony theft for using city funds to facilitate it, but that was because she was told we're criminally going to charge you if you don't please guilty. Now, remember when former governor mark Sanford -- remember him, he was walking the appalachian trail all the way to Brazil. He also -- I'm sorry, Brazil. I'm sorry, Brazil. He also used state funds to visit his person in south America and he didn't face felony charges. He finished out his term as governor. So -- and now he's a congressman. So is there kind of a moral double standard for women? It looks like it, doesn't it? There could be but I think the other thing is though too, we're in this movement, this me too movement and we're all about accountability. I think the problem is if men are going to be held accountable, women are going to be too and maybe she's facing that. But he wasn't. That was a whi ago and we're in a very different time now. But she also said, yes, we've been having an affair. He's my bodyguard and that's what we've been doing. And he didn't not do his job, you know. Sanford wasn't offered the ability to pay the money back. But you can make the argument that her security detail was a subordinate so walls S it a power situation? According to him, no. According to both of them, this was a mutual attraction. Who knew it was going to happen, that same old thing. But I wonder -- and I understand your point but I wonder, is there a better way to go about this? Because I think this is a moral -- because the guy is saying she did this to me or she forced me to do this or she pushed me. It's mutual. This was a mutual relationship and should it be treated differently. Well, it's the fact that she used the money. They all did. But mark Sanford did actually pay $74,000 to settle charges about his personal travel and his campaign. As she has done. She did the same thing. I think any time you have a public servant using our taxpayer dollars to funnel and fund their affair, they need to get out of office. That's where the problem is. It's a fundamental tenant of being a public servant. This is why you have to be really careful, because sometimes you fall in love with somebody and you don't know where and you don't know when and if you're a public servant, boy, you're going to be in deep do-do. Her husband stayed with her though. At this moment. But the bodyguard's wife filed for divorce. Yeah, yeah.

