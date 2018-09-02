Transcript for Omarosa says on 'Celebrity Big Brother' that she's 'haunted' by Trump tweets

So the white house came one step closer to becoming a reality TV show last night because former staffer omarosa appeared on celebrity big brother where she painted a terrifying, terrifying picture of her time in the tradministration. Watch. I was haunted by tweets every single day like what is he going to tweet next? Does anybody say to him, what are you doing? I had tri to be that person and then all of the people around him attacked me. You know, I like to say not my problem, but I can't say that. Because like it's bad. Should we be worried? Uh. Don't say that. No. Because we are worried but I need you to say no, it's going to be okay. No, it's going to not be okay. It's not. First of all, she said she's haunted by his tweets. At an English teacher, so am I. Why are they whispering? I don't know. That was the most annoying part of it. But she says she's afraid. Of what? Can we give it up to Ross Matthews who is a friend of mine for being the new Edward R. Morrow of our time for getting this out of her. Some scoop. Yes. I mean, get some scoop on the white house on big brother. I didn't know it was a journalist. Well said all the way around. He has a position. I was thinking what it would be like for a staffer watching this and everyone on the trump campaign are like there are no swamp creatures, everyone who has worked in D.C. Politics, no swamp creatures around. You know what they don't do, they don't go on reality TV shows and spill all the gossip about what's going on in the white house. So give it up to the swamp creatures today. We don't behave like that. That's true. What is she afraid of? Not getting that big paycheck she was getting in the white house. I thought she was afraid for the country because I am. I don't know what she's afraid of because I don't believe anything that comes out of her mouth. I mean I got to tell you I don't know what she did when she was at the white house. I guess she was the liaison for black people. Excuse me. Having been on "Dancing with the stars," to parlay that wisdom you're constantly miked up. She knows everybody is listening. So she's usually terrified, why is she talking about it on celebrity big brother? I don't get it. With a microphone. This is a quote from her. Every critic will have to bow down to president trump. She was one of his biggest supporters. As if everyone who has ever doubted Donald. Who challenged him. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe. She has changed her tune because watch when she was on "The view" last year what she said. We can trust that if Donald Trump says he's going to give jobs, bring back manufacturing, that he's about America first, that's what he means and we have seen that. He's done a spectacular job of dealing with the most important high pressure job in the world. This president is going to be incredible for this country and I am excited about what's happening with this administration. I'm very honored to be a part of it. Yeah. Wow. And now she's scared. I'm so scared now. Terrified. But you don't drink kool-aid for a candidate in this way which I drink kool-aid for candidates all the time. When you fall in love with the candidate you don't turn it switch it quickly. Chef's lying on the show or she's lying now. I don't believe anything she says. It's all about the money. You get about 200 G I think to get on celebrity big brother. I thought she got $2 million allegedly. Holy Molly. Well, she's got the goods now. She's got something to say. The women are all self inflicted. You bring in a loose cannon deep inside the administration, you and I talked about how she was present during an interview when no one knew what her job was, she was letting press apparently in crazy numbers into the white house without any guards, any safeguards for the principal. They never should have had her here. It's one of my nmajor problems with the administration is the people hired. The white house said she was fired three times on the apprentice and fired her a fourth time. Well, then why was she even there?

