Transcript for Oprah's stirring Golden Globes speech

One moment everyone is talking about this morning is Oprah. Her speech accepting the Cecil B. Demille award turned into a rallying cry. Take a look. The new day is on the horizon. When that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women and some pretty phenomenal men take us to the time when nobody ever has to say me too. That is -- sorry. Go ahead. I was going to say this is Donald Trump's worst nightmare. She will have higher ratings than he will. Believe me. She has had higher ratings. She can throw that in his face every single day. That's all he cares about. There's a lot of speculation about whether she's considering running for the white house. Stedman said it yesterday. He said she would do it. It's up to the people. If the people wanted her. That was surprising to me. On CBS she said she would never run for office. I have to tell you I love Oprah. I always call her the or call. Don't we have someone in the white house with no political experience and it's not going that well. People talk about Ronald Reagan and he was an octoberer, but he was the governor of California for eight year. Why are you being so logical? It's too logical what you're saying. We need someone who can win. That's all we care about. It's more than winning. It's about having to be able to run the country. They'll figure it out like he's doing. It's the hunger, the this for the alternative. There's no clear runner on the democratic side. If Donald Trump showed us something it's that you can break the box, break the mold. But it's not going so well. But listen unlike Donald Trump Oprah did not start with her daddy's money. Unlike Donald Trump she's not been accused of sexual harassment. She's been abused. She's faced poverty, challenge. She's relatable for real. Right now she has an 80% Q score awareness. She's beloved. When you run for president just announcing polarizes the country. I don't know if she wants that. I don't know her. She has businesses across the country. If she feels like she could do good, if I were Democrats I would be looking at Joe Biden. I would be looking at Michelle Obama in a lot of different ways. She doesn't want. Until it's did he have con one and people are sounding the alarm. I wouldn't underestimate her. I think you're 1,000 percent right. I don't think she could be president. She's done everything. She sted, she produced, directed. She started her on damn network something trump hasn't even been able to do. What's the next step? Run the world. And you get a car and you get a car. All right. And there you are. Whoopi for chief of staff. Oh hell no. No no no. Y'all don't want me up in there.

