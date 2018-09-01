Transcript for Should presidents have mental health exams?

One of the big themes of the bombshell book "Fire and fury" is white house insiders worrying about the mental stability of you-know-who. But the white house says he will not be undergoing a mental evaluation. Now, he doesn't have to. It's not the law, but shouldn't that be part of any test for anyone who really wants to take that job? You have to take a physical. Yeah. Wouldn't you want that? Or maybe not. I think it's really important and I think it's because of the sigma around mental illness is the reason we don't have that requirement around presidency. 90% of law enforcement officers, when they apply for these jobs, there is a mental capacity compont. When you take the bar exam to become an attorney, there is a mental health component. You have to pass that in order to practice law. How is it possible that the person that is leading our country is not required to be mentally fit and take that exam? I just don't understand it. Did you want to say something? I just wanted to ask a question. Has this ever happened before? Have they ever had to give a mental health exam to a from? I can tell you JFK took daily psychiatric medication. Nixon took daily psychiatric medication. Because he had the exam? No. He did it on his own. So the fact that someone has a mental illness does not disqualify them from being a president. I have no problem with that. What I do have a problem with is if you have some sort of mental instability, you're not being treated for it. That's the problem. And it's not diagnosed. The thing about it is they're criticizing psychiatrists and people like us who talk about this as if we know anything, you can't diagnose somebody who's in the white house when you're sitting watching television. And yet people do it all the time. People do it. Really quick because we need to make this clear. It's called the Goldwater rule and it's, quote, unethical for a psychiatrist to offer a professional opinion unless he or she has done an examination. If you break the rule, you'll get kicked out of the American psychiatric association. But we're sitting here watching a man compare his penis size to another man who has a nuclear weapon. That's basically what they're doing. Let's talk about the subtext of bomb, bomb, bomb, and mine is bigger than yours. The question I have right now, okay, great, you guys want to say -- That sounds crazy. What channels are you going to go through to make this happen? Like what amendment are you invoking, what law, what congress are you going to? Put that 25th amendment into place. It takes everybody to be on board. It is hard. That's not going to happen. President Carter, president Jimmy Carter pushed for the creation of a panel of physicians who would routinely evaluate the president and decide whether their judgment was clouded by a mental disability. This is something that's been discussed for years and years. There's currently no such standing commission in place to sort of observe that standing. Why can't we put that commission in place. He needs a neurological test because when you have dementia, somebody told me this anecdote, like how do you test for dementia. So the person says, who's the president. And the person may or may not know the president. But you say when they don't know what a president is, what is a chair, then they're starting to lose it. That is a neurological test he could be given because he's losing vocabulary. It's been shown on television what he was 30 years ago and what he's saying now. And he repeats himself a lot. He should take it and prove that he's sane. One of the interesting things that we're finding is that this guy is problematic and it's bringing up a whole bunch of things that we are discovering that we've never actually had to think about before. We knew about the physical stuff because we knew we had a president who had a broken back at some point. We knew that we had presidents who have had all kinds of physical issues, but we've never really talked about a president who's had mental earhealth issues. Nixon was in a realm of paranoia. This is historically unprecedented. This is the first time though where people are going, oh, maybe these are things we should be thinking about as people come to run for president. Yes. Maybe these are things we need to think about because, you know, mental health issues can hit anybody at any time. Of course. I've read about how Nixon, when he would be drinking at night and he drank plenty, Henry Kissinger had to stop him from launching a nuclear weapon. I read that in a very important book. So these people around him have to contain him and watch him now because this is a dangerous situation. I think the idea that president trump is going to somehow not fight tooth and hand in every way possible some psychiatric evaluation is dlus delusional. But if you're talking about the possibility of going forward with some commission -- That's what I'm talking about. These are conversations that we have not had before really except in little pockets. But this is a little bit different and I think it's his presidency has forced people to ask specific questions about what they want in the president in a way that we've not had to do it before. So it's kind of groovy.

