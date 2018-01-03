Transcript for Rep. Adam Schiff on whether there's tangible proof of Russia collusion

Hi congress man. I think at this time it's difficult for me and many Americans to differentiate between what is overhype and what isn't. You have said on more than one occasion you have seen ample evidence of the trump campaign's Russia collusion. Last March you said you had more than circumstantial evidence of collusion with Russia. What were you referring to and please be specific because if it's true Americans have a right to know a year later what that is? I certainly said there's ample evidence of collusion. I never used the word treason. Only Steve Bannon used that word. If you look at the facts that are already in the public domain, they're pretty damning starting with George papadopoulos. We know that papadopoulos was approached by the Russians and told back in April of the election year before the Clinton campaign knew that the Russians had stolen and DNC e-mails and we also know they previewed their anonymous dissemination of those e-mails with papadopoulos back in April. Now it was only weeks later that the Russians made a second approach to the trump campaign, this time at the highest levels at trump tower in a meeting that they previewed by saying that they wanted to offer incriminating information about Hillary. Is it good enough for Mueller to bring charges? If not, what does that mean? Charges of collusion. This is an important question and that is what's Mueller's job and what's our job. Bob Mueller will make the decision whether there's proof beyond reasonable doubt to indict and convict people. It is not his responsibility to tell the country what happened. And indeed, no guarantee that the country will ever learn what Bob Mueller finds apart from an indictment. It's the job of the congress to tell the American people what happened. Whether it reaches the beyond a reasonable doubt or we find clear and convincing evidence of collusion. It's important that we set out the facts for the public, about what the Russians told papadopoulos about what the Russians did in setting up that meeting at trump tower. Now, bear in mind that meeting at trump tower which takes place after the campaign is alerted the Russians have these e-mails, John junior is told, at the highest levels we have information incriminating Hillary Clinton as part of the Russian government effort to help Donald Trump. That looks like co-lougs to me. And you're a former federal prosecutor. Yes. In his response -- End up charging him. It's a lot of smoking mirrors. It's rough. Thank you. We won't know. And until -- you know what I'm doing. I'm wrapping you and so sorry because you should have been here the whole hour. That's what I'm saying. Whatever is going to come out we're going to hear it from you before we hear it from anybody else I hope. From the committee. Not just you. Thank you for coming. Come back.

